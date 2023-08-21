LG OFFERS ONE-STOP LAUNDRY SOLUTION WITH NEW SECOND-GEN LG SIGNATURE WASHER-DRYER AT IFA 2023

The stylish 27-inch Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump features LG SIGNATURE's seamless, elegant design, and boasts ample room for getting clothes clean and dry with a 25-kg washing capacity, and 13-kg for drying. A genuine space-saver with a large capacity, LG's washer-dryer also integrates the innovative TWINWash™ feature, a small washer located below the main drum that's ideal for cleaning delicates or daily workout gear. The ability to wash and dry makes the company's new all-in-one model especially suitable for homes and apartments where space is at a premium, and responds to the call from many consumers for a laundry solution that saves both time and space.

A one-stop laundry solution, the LG SIGNATURE Washer-Dryer streamlines the user experience, providing intuitive 'single touch' control. Its AI-powered laundry and drying course detects fabric types and load size, as well as the presence of residual moisture, automatically applying the optimal settings for the best washing and drying results. Conveniently, the drying process begins as soon as the washing cycle has concluded, reducing operation time. This level of automation means users can spend less time doing the laundry and more time doing the things they love.

LG's innovative, new appliance employs the company's own inverter heat pump drying module to significantly reduce drying times and maximize energy efficiency. And thanks to 6 Motion™ AI Direct Drive technology, the washer-dryer also intelligently optimizes drying performance and minimizes fabric damage for each and every load.

The company's new combination washer and dryer further enhances ease-of-use with a range of thoughtfully applied smart features. The appliance's smart touch door and voice recognition capabilities, for example, allow users to turn on the machine and open its door with practically no effort at all. They can also use voice commands to set the washing or drying cycle, while the washing machine itself can verbally update users on the status of their laundry. Moreover, the LG SIGNATURE Washer-Dryer's bright, seven-inch LCD display provides easy control of features and settings, and gives users access to any new cycles they've downloaded via the ThinQ app.

"The LG SIGNATURE Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump is an advanced, all-in-one package offering space efficiency and time-saving automation together with a top-notch performance," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Aligned with LG SIGNATURE's new brand theme, 'Live beyond.', which is all about presenting solutions that help consumers live their ideal life, we will continue to introduce innovations that go beyond expectations and make everyday life more convenient."

LG will be showcasing its latest home appliances, including the new second-generation LG SIGNATURE Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump, at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany, from September 1-5.

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI.

