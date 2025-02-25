LG INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE TOTAL HOME SOLUTIONS AT KBIS AND IBS 2025

As a regular exhibitor at KBIS and a first-time participant at IBS – the world's largest annual B2B construction tradeshow – LG introduces a range of innovative products and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of home designers and builders in the American market. Aligned with America's latest lifestyle and housing trends, LG's offerings combine thoughtful design with cutting-edge technologies.

At KBIS 2025, LG is set to captivate and inspire attendees with its rebranded SKS (SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE) ultra-premium built-in kitchen solutions. Visitors will experience the passion and authenticity behind SKS's True to Food philosophy through the brand's latest innovations, including the SKS 36-inch Cook-zone-free Induction Pro Range and the revolutionary Island System concept.

Executive Chef Nick Ritchie, from the SKS Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif., will host live culinary demonstrations featuring the SKS Pro Range and Combi Wall Oven. These cutting-edge appliances feature Gourmet AI™, which analyzes available ingredients and suggests optimal recipes and cooking modes for an elevated cooking experience.

The SKS showcase will also highlight "Technicurean" concept kitchens – where culinary expertise meets advanced technology. Designed for different facets of the Technicurean lifestyle, these kitchens seamlessly integrate SKS's latest innovations, including the 24-inch column wine cellar with LG ThinQ™-enabled wine curation and the stylish SKS Transitional package.

Maximizing Space, Energy Efficiency and Everyday Convenience with LG

Beyond SKS, LG's KBIS exhibit presents a range of premium LG-branded solutions designed exclusively for the U.S. market. Visitors can explore high-capacity, high-efficiency appliances across four dedicated zones – Zero Clearance, Zero Gas, Zero Venting and Zero Inefficiency – experiencing seamless connectivity and personalized comfort enabled by the LG AI Home hub, ThinQ ON™ and smart life solutions including ThinQ UP™ and ThinQ Care™.

Emphasizing the "Zero" theme, LG introduces innovations designed to optimize home spaces. The Zero Clearance Zone, styled as a chic, modern living environment, features appliances incorporating LG's space-efficient Zero Clearance™ technology. Showcasing the benefits of electrification, the Zero Gas Zone highlights a variety of electric kitchen and laundry appliances, including induction cooktops and ovens. The Zero Venting Zone, demonstrates LG's leadership in heat pump dryers. The dryers provide enhanced efficiency with the company's DUAL Inverter heat pump and accurate fabric-type and load-weight analysis with the AI DirectDrive™ (AI DD™) Motor and 6 Motion™ technology. A cutaway model provides an inside look at LG's advanced heat pump dryer mechanics.

The Zero Inefficiency Zone introduces the "Zero Labor Home" lifestyle with LG ThinQ ON AI Home hub and a suite of AI-powered appliances. This includes spacious, high-capacity solutions ideal for larger households, such as the LG SIGNATURE 29-inch washer and dryer pair and the 29-inch WashTower™. Enhancing everyday convenience, LG ThinQ ON simplifies home management, ThinQ UP offers continuous service upgrades and ThinQ Care delivers premium, proactive support, creating a smarter and more efficient living experience.

Accelerating Expansion into the U.S. Builder Market with Total Space Solutions

Debuting at IBS, LG is showcasing an array of solutions for builders, designed to meet the evolving needs of homebuilders and the unique demands of their customers. LG's comprehensive IBS exhibit features concept spaces designed to accommodate various lifestyles and preferences, each offering an optimized package that reflects the company's intimate knowledge and understanding of the latest American housing trends.

Builders can explore a range of compelling home solution collections, including packages with ENERGY STAR-certified appliances with heat pump technology and premium built-in packages customized for single-family and multi-family homes. The exhibit's central meeting area allows attendees to connect with LG Pro Builders, LG's dedicated salesforce for the builder market, to discuss the residential solutions on display.

LG's IBS exhibit also highlights the benefits of its smart home management solutions. LG ThinQ integrates smart appliances and IoT devices into a unified smart home system, enhancing convenience and security for homeowners. Additionally, LG ThinQ Care offers proactive support, intelligently safeguarding appliance performance and reliability while helping to prevent costly and inconvenient service visits.

"By participating in both KBIS and IBS, LG is reinforcing its commitment to delivering tailored, high-efficiency total space solutions for the U.S. built-in and housing markets," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "We will continue to provide innovative solutions that fully address the needs of both our B2C and B2B customers."

Visitors to KBIS 2025 and IBS 2025 from February 25-27 can experience LG's latest innovations at the company's booths (West Hall #W2417 and #W2931, Las Vegas Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

