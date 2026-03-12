LG Innotek Secures "Leadership A" in CDP Climate Change Assessment for Third Consecutive Year

Achieved "Leadership A" grade, awarded to top 3% of 22,100 global companies evaluated.

Selected for "Carbon Management Sector Honors" for seventh consecutive year.

Achieved 60% company-wide renewable electricity transition rate across domestic and overseas sites, making excellent progress toward "2040 Carbon Neutrality" goal.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced that it earned a grade of "Leadership A" in the Climate Change Response Assessment of the 2025 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), marking the third consecutive year the company has received this top rating.

The CDP is a global initiative commissioned by major financial investment institutions to collect and assess environment-related information of major companies worldwide and provide relevant information to stakeholders through a public platform.

The CDP assessments cover companies based in approximately 130 countries worldwide. It is widely recognized as one of the most authoritative and reliable global sustainability disclosure systems.

The climate change response category of this year's assessment included 22,100 companies worldwide. Only 766 companies, 3% of the total, received the Leadership A grade, among which were 35 Korean enterprises.

LG Innotek earned high marks for its dedicated carbon neutrality organization, which has swiftly advanced the company's initiative toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 (2040 Carbon Neutrality).

Furthermore, LG Innotek received the "Carbon Management Sector Honors" award, which is presented to the top two companies in the IT sector, at the '2026 CDP Korea Conference' held on March 10 at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. LG Innotek has been recognized as an outstanding company in the CDP climate change response category for seven consecutive years, from 2019 to 2025.

LG Innotek recognizes climate change as a serious issue requiring urgent action and prioritizes climate response as its top ESG management task. In 2022, LG Innotek declared its "2040 Carbon Neutrality" goal and has actively pursued eco-friendly management initiatives to achieve it.

The company is making multilateral efforts, including transitioning to renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency, and improving manufacturing processes. It is particularly focused on securing renewable energy to satisfy its electricity consumption, accounting for a high proportion of its greenhouse gas emissions, with renewable energy.

LG Innotek has expanded its renewable energy supply through a massive power grid and increased usage via Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Additionally, the company has installed rooftop solar PV facilities at domestic and overseas sites and participated in the Green Premium to build a stable renewable energy supply grid.

As a result, LG Innotek has switched 650GWh of its electricity consumption, accounting for more than 60% of the electricity used by its domestic and overseas business operations in the past year alone, to renewable sources. This is enough to power 135,000 households for an entire year, based on a family of four (average monthly electricity consumption of about 400kWh).

CEO Moon Hyuksoo stated, "LG Innotek is committed to genuine ESG management by accelerating the renewable energy transition, ensuring that the surging power demand from the physical AI evolution does not worsen climate change. Moving forward, we will deliver differentiated customer value through global ESG leadership."

