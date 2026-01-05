LG Innotek Unveils Leading AIDV Mobility Innovations at CES 2026

Autonomous driving and EV convergence solutions integrate hardware and software, capturing strong interest.

Test drive of autonomous vehicle mock-up spotlights new UDC and LiDAR products.

Positioning as provider of differentiated, customer-centric mobility solutions.

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) will unveil its innovative future mobility solutions at CES 2026, to be held in Las Vegas for four days starting January 6 (local time).

Korean press corps participating in the LG Innotek CES 2026 pre-booth tour

On December 5, LG Innotek opened up its CES 2026 exhibition booth to domestic media for a pre-booth tour. The booth, measuring approximately 330.58 square meters, was installed at the entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)'s West Hall. This year, LG Innotek plans to once again present at CES under an exclusive mobility theme, continuing the approach adopted last year.

Upon entering the booth, visitors will first encounter a future-oriented autonomous concept vehicle mock-up. A total of 16 products related to Autonomous Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are mounted on the mock-up.

LG Innotek introduces its product lineup as integrated software solutions, categorized by theme rather than listing individual components as before.

This shift in presentation underscores the company's strategy to evolve into a customer-centric total mobility solution provider, transcending its traditional role in automotive electronic components amid the rise of AI-Defined Vehicles (AIDV).

The autonomous vehicle mock-up showcases various solutions integrated inside and outside the vehicle. LG Innotek highlights its 'Autonomous Driving Convergence Sensing Solutions' as its flagship products. In particular, its vehicle camera modules featuring diverse functions are integrated seamlessly with LiDAR and Radar technologies.

The Heated Camera Module, which rapidly melt snow or frost, and Active Cleaning Camera Module, capable of removing water and foreign materials from the lens in just one second, feature enhanced functions powered by LG Innotek's proprietary software. These modules, which are much smaller than existing products, are sure to draw visitors' attention.

The high-performance, ultra-compact LiDAR, co-developed with U.S. firm Aeva and debuting at CES 2026, commands particular attention. By sensing objects up to 650 feet (200 meters) away, it addresses current cameras' limitations in terms of long-distance detection.

Visitors can experience the autonomous vehicle mock-up by sitting in the driver's seat and indirectly exploring LG Innotek's unique autonomous driving via an LED screen powered by front-mounted sensing solutions.

The test drive also lets visitors experience LG Innotek's In-Cabin Solutions. 'The Next-Generation Under-Display Camera Module', debuting at CES 2026, hides behind the dashboard yet enables precise facial recognition via LG Innotek's in-house AI image restoration software, without compromising image quality. The dual recording function allows users to create vlogs and similar content while driving.

The autonomous vehicle mock-up also showcases UWB(Ultra-WideBand) Radar, a key in-cabin solution. Visitors can also experience Child Presence Detection (CPD) and a Kick Sensor for hands-free trunk operation.

Vehicle lighting solutions, illuminating interior, front, and rear areas of the vehicle, stand out as another exhibition highlight.

The CES 2026 Innovation Award-winning 'Ultra-Thin Pixel Lighting Modules' are integrated into Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), turn signals, and the front of the vehicle. Using ultra-high-resolution pixels, the modules enable the precise rendering of letters and patterns. The protruding lights flanking the headlamps introduce 'Nexlide Air', debuting exclusively at this exhibition. Both products employ silicon to increase design flexibility and minimize pedestrian injury risk from collision fragments.

Connectivity solutions feature a 5G NTN Module for blind-spot satellite communication, a Vehicular AP Module as the AIDV "brain," and a UWB Digital Key incorporating ultra-precise short-range communication technology, boosting safety and convenience.

Furthermore, a dedicated EV mock-up gives visitors an overview of core EV components at a glance.

The EV mock-up encompasses 15 integrated EV solutions, including the world's first 800V Wireless Battery Management System (BMS) from LG Innotek and B-Link, which combines the batteries and Battery Junction Box (BJB) into one unit to produce more efficient and lighter battery packs. LG Innotek aims to highlight its miniaturized, lightweight, and complex technologies that are crucial for simplifying EV architecture alongside precision motor control and wireless innovations.

CEO Moon Hyuksoo remarked, "CES 2026 presents a valuable opportunity to secure new business prospects in autonomous driving and EVs. Through this exhibition, we will leap forward as a mobility innovation company, delivering distinguished value to our customers."

LG Innotek offers detailed CES 2026 product information and exhibition sketches on its website (lginnotek.com/showcase/ces2026.do).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854973/LG_CES_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312913/logo__LG_Innotek_Logo.jpg