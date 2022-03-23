LG Innotek Plans to Be Carbon Neutral by 2040

LG Innotek will shift to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

LG Innotek will acquire Zero Waste to Landfill validation at all its business sites and replace all its business vehicles with zero-emission vehicles.

"LG Innotek will raise customer value by practicing balanced ESG management."

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Cheoldong Jeong) plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

The company announced on the 23rd that it had finalized the '2040 Carbon Neutrality Plan' at a recent ESG committee meeting. With this declaration, LG Innotek expects to gain further momentum for its ESG management.

Carbon neutrality means the state where a company achieves zero carbon emission by carrying out plans to remove as much greenhouse gases as it produces. As climate change and ESG management rise as topics in the industry, many global companies are pursuing carbon neutrality.

LG Innotek announced the carbon neutrality plan in order to raise awareness of climate change and lead the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby keeping abreast of the global effort to cope with climate change.

The 2040 Carbon Neutrality Plan includes yearly goals and detailed strategies for achieving carbon neutrality. The company will switch to renewable energy for all electricity used in its business sites around the world by 2030 and achieve zero carbon emission by 2040.

The first step is to use 100% renewable energy in all of its business sites by 2030. Electricity accounts for more than 90% of LG Innotek's greenhouse gas emissions. This is why it is so important for the company to secure its electricity from renewable energy for carbon neutrality.

To achieve this, LG Innotek plans to introduce and expand solar energy generation facilities in its Korean business sites. Also, the company will make us of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) program, where a company purchases electricity directly from a renewable energy generation company, and the Green Premium program, where a company receives renewable electricity from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) at an additional fee.

In fact, LG Innotek is receiving 192 gigawatts of renewable electricity through the Green Premium this year. This amount corresponds to the electricity that 65,000 households can use for one year.

The company also has a plan to increase the use of renewable energy in overseas production facilities such as the one in Vietnam. It will use programs such as PPA and renewable energy use certification in each country and consider the introduction of solar energy generation facilities.

LG Innotek will also carry out various measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In particular, the company plans to acquire the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) validation at its domestic and overseas sites to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from the landfill waste.

This validation is an international index issued by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety science company, to evaluate corporate resource recycling rate. Last year, LG Innotek's Gumi plant received the highest Platinum level validation for the first time in the material & component industry in recognition of recycling the entire wastes it had produced.

In addition, LG Innotek aims to replace all its business vehicles with zero-emission vehicles by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To do so, the company is continuously increasing EV charging stations at its domestic business sites.

CEO Cheoldong Jeong said, "LG Innotek will lead the efforts to build a sustainable ecosystem by expanding the investment and introducing technologies to minimize environmental impact." He also added, "We will raise customer value by practicing balanced ESG management in all areas including environment, social and governance."

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681506/Logo.jpg

SOURCE LG Innotek