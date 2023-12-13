LG Innotek doubles the size of the open booth at CES 2024

Exhibition booth of 330m 2 provided in the entrance of West Hall

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuk-soo) announced on the 13th that innovative products and technologies related to mobility and AI will be introduced at 'CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024'.

Through this show, the strategy is to strengthen the global awareness as the company leading the future technology in the areas of mobility and AI, and to accelerate the task on discovering potential customers.

CES is the world's largest IT and home appliance exhibition held in Las Vegas, United States, every January. As we can see the innovative technology of the future promising industries all at one place such as IT, Mobility and Healthcare, etc., it is an event that receives global attention.

As the mobility industry is emerging as the area receiving the most attention recently at CES, the scale of the West Hall at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) packed with the booths from major global car makers and automotive component companies are expanding every year.

LG Innotek's open booth will be twice the size of this year, and the booth in size of about 330m2 will be provided right in the entrance of West Hall. Hence, the visitors coming to CES 2024 West Hall will first see the LG Innotek's booth when they come into the entrance of the exhibition.

As the leading company in the future mobility components market, LG Innotek is planning to expand the global presence, and focus on introducing the differentiated products and original technologies that are applicable to various future promising industries.

Especially at CES 2024, LG Innotek will be preparing an additional booth of 'Private Zone' along with the 'Public Zone' to operate two spaces. By operating two exhibition booths, customers who are invited in advance will be introduced with the new differentiated products and technologies of LG Innotek, and meeting opportunities with new potential customer will be expanded actively.

The highlight of LG Innotek's exhibition booth is the mock-up on the vehicle mounted with the core mobility solutions on electric and autonomous vehicles.

For the components on electric vehicles, power products such as the DC-DC converter, communication controller (EVCC) for Gen2 charging, and 800V wireless battery management system (BMS) developed for the first time in the industry are mounted, and vehicle lighting products designed by reflecting the latest trends such as Nexlide, etc. are mainly mounted.

In addition, core automotive components for autonomous vehicles such as the camera module and LiDAR for advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) applied with the global top-level optical technology can be seen in the mock-up.

Above all, as vehicles are considered not just a method of transportation but recognized as a large digital device connected with various IT devices, the new topic of the mobility industry is 'SDV (Software Defined Vehicle)'.

Following this SDV trend, LG Innotek will continue to develop and produce automotive component hardware, and also introduce for the first time at CES 2024 on the solution that even includes the software technology enabling performance control and management function on the automotive components based on the data that are collected in real-time while driving the vehicle.

Moreover, LG Innotek will be newly providing the AI Zone that will shed light on AI in many perspectives, which is the main topic at CES 2024.

This is to emphasize LG Innotek's success in manufacturing innovation on digital transformation (DX) not only from the high value-added semiconductor substrate products that are required for massive data analysis and processing along with the rapid growth of the AI market, but also on the process and production.

Main examples include the 'Antenna in Package (AiP)' that is evaluated as the essential module in 5G communication, substrate for 'Radio Frequency System in Package (RF-SiP)', and 'Flip Chip Ball Grid Array (FC-BGA) that is considered as LG Innotek's new growth engine.

FC-BGA is a high value-added semiconductor substrate that must be mounted on various devices such as PC, or server and communication, etc. to be responsible for massive data processing. As the supply of AI•Cloud•5G Communication technologies are expanding, the demand is also increasing rapidly.

FC-BGA is a product that is concentrated with LG Innotek's unrivaled substrate process capabilities such as high-integration and high multi-layer substrate matching (multiple substrate layers are piled accurately and evenly), fine pattern realization technology, and coreless technology of removing the core layer on the semiconductor substrate, etc.

At CES 2024, LG Innotek will also introduce the 'Dream Factory', AI-based unmanned automated production facility that is constructed for FC-BGA production, and LG Innotek is planning to target the global market actively by emphasizing on the corporate image of providing differentiated customer value through digital process innovation.

Based on the high-performance optical component design and precision manufacturing capabilities accumulated in mobile, LG Innotek is planning to propose to the global customers and visitors at CES 2024 on the innovative journey of LG Innotek for expanding the business area to the future mobility field such as robot and urban air mobility (UAM), etc.

Meanwhile, LG Innotek will also open the online exhibition hall (https://bit.ly/3GsXwF5) in the official CES website only with the opening of 'CES 2024', which is a exact replica of LG Innotek's CES offline booth. Along with detailed introduction on the exhibition products, various information such as field sketch of the exhibition will be prepared in the online exhibition hall. Online visitors can feel the atmosphere and fun of the site as if actually visiting the offline booth.

By providing multi-contents that connect online and offline, LG Innotek is taking strategies to maximize a hybrid exhibition effect and improve customer value.

Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek stated that "This CES 2024 will become a valuable opportunity for LG Innotek to prove to the global customers that we are a technical innovation company that continues to provide differentiated customer value even in the future through our original technologies in the mobility and AI areas."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1681506/4453741/Logo.jpg