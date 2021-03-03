LG Innotek Develops the World's First Automotive Wi-Fi 6E Module

Automotive Wi-Fi 6E modules are near-field wireless communication components connecting in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, which control driving information and multimedia content, to internal smart devices and external routers. With the next-generation Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) technology using 6GHz bandwidth, the module boasts data transmission speeds approximately 3 times faster than the existing Wi-Fi 5.

This product is a module that combines a communications chipset, a radio frequency (RF) circuit, and other components. The module is mounted on multiple components of a vehicle, including the audio·video·navigation (AVN) system and smart antenna. A passenger can enjoy movies, games, and more on the in-vehicle display or audio system by wirelessly connecting it to a smartphone. The module also allows easier software updates of the automotive navigation system and such.

The company has accumulated development capabilities in automotive communication for many years from 2005. Using this experience, LG Innotek has improved data transceiver performance by the new RF structure and antenna design with minimum communication interference. LG Innotek had continuously proved its advanced technologies in the market. The company previously launched the world's first 2nd Generation Automotive V2X Full Module, 5G Automotive Communication Module, and a brand-new Digital Key Module with improved accuracy and security.

LG Innotek is executing promotional activities targeting global automotive components suppliers in North America, Europe, Japan, and China. The company expects to commercialize the product in 2022. It especially plans to do joint promotions with Germany's Infineon Technologies, which supplies Wi-Fi 6E automotive chipsets.

According to Techno Systems Research (TSR), a global market research institute, the demands for automotive Wi-Fi communication modules will grow by 70%, from 51.2 million units in 2020 to 87.3 million units in 2025.

