LG Innotek bringing the Era of Future Mobility closer with 'Sensing, Communication, and Lighting'

The cumulative number of visitors to the LG Innotek booth at CES 2024 is sixty thousand…a three times increase compared to last year

A mockup of a future autonomous vehicle equipped with 18 types of key electronic components, attracts focused attention

Public and private booths operated at the same time…Meetings with customers increased by 50% compared to previous year

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 15th of January, LG Innotek announced that the company's exhibition ended with a record-breaking performance at the 'CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024'.

LG Innotek's booth located at the entrance of the West Hall of the LVCC (Las Vegas Convention Center) was overcrowded with visitors from the opening hours on the 9th of January (local time), the first day of the CES event.

The visitors listen to an explanation from a staff member at LG Innotek’s public booth in the West Hall of the LVCC (Las Vegas Convention Center).

During the CES exhibition period from the 9th to the 12th of January, it was tallied that over sixty thousand visitors have visited the LG Innotek booth. This is three times increase compared to last year.

All eyes of visitors from every country who entered the exhibition hall were on the mockup of an autonomous vehicle installed at the center of LG Innotek's space. Above all, the mockup depicting a futuristic feel with a matte black exterior received a shower of flashlights throughout the exhibition period.

18 types of key electronic components in future mobility developed by LG Innotek were installed in the same location as an actual vehicle. Min John, the managing Director of MI (Market Intelligence) said, "We worked hard to build a mockup display closer to the actual vehicle than last year so visitors can have a better understanding of LG Innotek's technologies."

In addition to this, through digital process innovation incorporating AI, it was praised that the aim of LG Innotek to become the 'future mobility total solution provider' was properly instilled in the storyline in line with the touring route.

Visitors and global customers stopping by the booth especially took notice of the unique components line-up born from the convergence of major source technologies of LG Innotek.

These representative technologies include the camera module for autonomous driving, radar, and LiDAR developed by incorporating LG Innotek's global no.1 optical technology know-how to the mobility sector. And based on the company's optimized optical design and capability to assemble fusion sensors, LG Innotek garnered the attention of visitors by unveiling the Sensor Pod which combines the advantages of these products into one module for the first time at CES 2024.

Through this CES, LG Innotek cemented its status as a powerhouse in mobility sensing beyond its reputation as the global no.1 camera module manufacturer.

Along with this, LG Innotek introduced a communication solution for autonomous driving such as an LTE/5G-V2X communication module developed by expanding and applying its unrivaled wireless communication technologies accumulated for more than 40 years to the vehicle sector. Through this, the company has proven its technology competitiveness that can lead the future mobility components market.

Furthermore, 'Nexlide' developed by applying LG Innotek's high-efficiency optical structure and optical pattern design technology was spotlighted at the CES. It was analyzed that the company elevated the added value of vehicle lighting by implementing various functions of vehicle lighting demanded in the era of autonomous driving such as communication between drivers, pedestrians, and other vehicles. With Nexlide applied to 120 vehicles of the top 10 global carmakers at the forefront, LG Innotek plans to focus on developing vehicle lighting solutions.

Likewise, LG Innotek strengthened its position as a future mobility components leader while displaying its unique 'sensing, communication, and lighting' solutions at the public booth, and at the same time, operated a private booth and hosted 50% more meetings with customers than last year.

At the private booth, LG Innotek's SDC (Software Defined Components) solution technology that can respond at a parts level in line with the SDV trend was introduced, thus attracting inquiries and requests for instant meetings from potential customers such as carmakers.

Not only this, LG Innotek introduced the competitiveness of high value-added substrate products such as FC-BGA (Flip Chip-Ball Grid Array) more in-depth at the open space, and successfully arranged countless meetings with potential customers in the substrate sector.

CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said, "Through this CES, LG Innotek has strengthened its reputation as a leader in the future mobility component sector. And at the same time, we were able to speed up the acquisition of potential customers with highly expandable foundational technologies," and added, "We will establish our status as a technology innovation company that makes our customers winners by creating differentiated customer values."

