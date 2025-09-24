LG Innotek Acquires Large-scale Funding from IFC "Proof of World-leading ESG Management"

Successful funding of USD 200 million , to be utilized for expansion of production facility in Vietnam

Spotlighting of outstanding ESG management metrics' recognition by global institution with stringent standards

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced on 24th September the successful acquisition of large-scale funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in recognition of its outstanding performance in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) management.

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is an international financial institution that supports private sector investment.

Jihwan Park, CFO (Executive Vice President, right) of LG Innotek, and Carsten Müeller, the IFC’s Regional Industry Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services in Asia and the Pacific at IFC, pose for a commemorative photo after concludinsg the Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) signing ceremony held recently in Seoul.

LG Innotek applied for the IFC's Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) last year to invest in the expansion of its production facility in Hai Phong, Vietnam, becoming the first Korean company to secure a total of USD 200 million. The loan has a maturity of eight years.

Introduced in 2017, the SLL is an international financial mechanism designed to promote ESG management among global companies. Companies with higher ESG performance and compliance metrics benefit from greater interest rate reductions.

Most importantly, unlike the Green Loan, which requires the funds to be applied only to ESG-specific projects, the SLL can be used for various purposes. This is the reason for the rigorous approval process and strictly regulated loan execution management and supervision. Throughout the term of the loan, the company must meet ESG management targets agreed upon in advance with the bank to continue to benefit from the low interest rate.

An LG Innotek official said, "LG Innotek's satisfying the rigorous standards of a reputable international organization to successfully secure SLL funding once again demonstrates its unrivaled ESG management capacity worldwide."

In 2022, the company set the ambitious goals of converting 100% of its electricity use to renewable energy (RE100, Renewable Electricity 100) by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

It has since established a comprehensive roadmap to achieve the first goal, and as of 2024, 60% of its electricity use is renewable. This is the highest conversion rate among Korean companies that have joined RE100, with the exception of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, which engages in a renewable energy business. Notably, its plants in Paju and Gumi in South Korea, along with its facilities in Vietnam, achieved RE100 status last year.

These efforts earned LG Innotek a "Leadership A" rating in the 2024 Carbon Disclosure Project's Climate Change Response Assessment and led to it being named the Leading Carbon Management Company for the third consecutive year.

Carsten Müeller, the IFC's Regional Industry Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services in Asia and the Pacific, stated, "We are delighted to sign the first SLL with LG Innotek. We look forward to continuing our work with LG Innotek to promote sustainability."

LG Innotek CFO Jihwan Park(Executive Vice President) commented, "This IFC funding is a meaningful financial outcome of the company's authentic ESG management activities. Going forward, we will continue to lead in ESG management while delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779716/PIC__LG_Innotek_IFC_Sustainability_Linked_Loan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312913/5525150/logo__LG_Innotek_Logo.jpg