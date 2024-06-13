LG HVAC ACADEMY CONTINUES TO DEVELOP TECHNICAL EXPERTS, STRENGTHEN THE COMPANY'S B2B BUSINESS

Advanced Training Programs and Customer Engagement Are Driving LG's Expansion and Strong Performance in the Global HVAC Market

SEOUL, South Korea, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' (LG) Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Academy is reinforcing the company's human resources infrastructure by training over 30,000 HVAC professionals annually. Building a network of skilled installation and service engineers, the academy is playing an important role in supporting the company's global B2B expansion strategy.

Operating in 62 locations worldwide, the LG HVAC Academy provides comprehensive training on installing and maintaining LG's residential and commercial HVAC systems, including its high-efficiency chillers. The academy enhances the skill-and knowledge-base of local technicians, equipping them with the ability to ensure the optimal set-up and performance of the company's advanced HVAC solutions – which is crucial in delivering the differentiated customer experiences LG is known for.

The LG HVAC Academy estimates it will provide training to approximately 37,000 individuals this year. Each branch of the academy features integrated showrooms and training rooms where attendees can gain hands-on experience with the company's B2C and B2B products. Along with product installation and maintenance training, LG's academy introduces the company's new HVAC solutions and offers specialized regional training programs, technical forums and customized on-site classes at clients' offices.

Last April, the LG HVAC Academy hosted the five-day 'Train The Trainer (TTT)' program at LG headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. The program was designed to further HVAC trainers' capabilities, giving them the tools to adapt to changes in customer engagement, as well as the valuable opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences with their peers from different regions and subsidiaries.

LG is also expanding its region-specific programs with events such as last month's LG HVAC Consultant Leaders' Summit (Seoul) for technical consultants from across Asia. Furthermore, the company is continuously adding to its existing HVAC Academy infrastructure, and is set to open a new branch in Lyon (France) by the end of this year. Notable recent additions to the network include sites in Boston (USA), Taipei (Taiwan), Chennai (India) and Kolkata (India).

With the rise of AI, there is a growing need for high-efficiency, high-performance cooling systems, especially in data centers and semiconductor plants where effective heat management is essential for maintaining server efficiency. LG is targeting continuing growth in the global HVAC market – which had an estimated value of approximately USD 58.4 billion in 2023* – with its high-efficiency heat pump HVAC systems, which have been designed with the latest electrification and environmental trends in mind. Moreover, the company aims to more than double the revenue generated by its residential and commercial HVAC business by 2030 and reinforce its position as a worldwide leader in air conditioning.

"The LG HVAC Academy plays a key role in enhancing the capabilities of engineers in each region," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to increase customer engagement to deliver more value and drive our global HVAC business forward."

*According to market research company IBIS World, the estimated value of the global HVAC market as of 2023 was approximately USD 58.4 billion.

