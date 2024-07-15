LG ESTABLISHES NEW AIR SOLUTION R&D LAB IN EUROPE, STRENGTHENING HVAC BUSINESS LOCALIZATION STRATEGY

New Facility to Focus on Development of Innovative HVAC Solutions

Tailored to Europe's Diverse Regional Climates

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is establishing a new Air Solution Research and Development (R&D) Lab in Frankfurt, Germany. The state-of-the-art facility will join existing LG Air Solution Labs in Changwon, South Korea; and Atlanta, Georgia, USA, to form a global R&D triangle.

LG Electronics establishes a new Air Solution Research and Development (R&D) Lab in Frankfurt, Germany. LG's Frankfurt lab will reinforce LG’s ability to provide HVAC solutions tailored for the European market. Research and testing will be carried out on a wide range of residential and light commercial HVAC systems, including heat pumps, energy monitoring systems and energy management platforms.

The new 10,000-square-foot lab will focus primarily on developing high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for Europe's varied local climates. Research and testing will be carried out on a wide range of residential and light commercial HVAC systems, including heat pumps, energy monitoring systems and energy management platforms. Through executing an extensive, locally-focused R&D program, the Frankfurt lab will reinforce LG's ability to provide HVAC solutions tailored for the European market.

Additionally, the new lab will collaborate with the company's recently launched European Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research to develop heat pumps that can reliably deliver top-tier heating performance during Northern Europe's harsh winters. To strengthen the capabilities of its European HVAC business, LG plans to nurture and actively recruit local talent in fields such as heat pump design and smart home technology.

A major focus for LG, the European HVAC market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the European Union's (EU) far-reaching energy policies. These include the REPowerEU* plan, which aims to reduce energy consumption, diversify energy supply, expand renewable energy sources and decrease dependence on fossil fuels by 2030. Moreover, the EU-led Green Deal policy targets significant reductions in carbon emissions by 2030, with further reductions by 2040, to achieve a carbon-neutral society by 2050.

The EU's energy policies have significantly increased the demand for high-efficiency electrical products, particularly high-efficiency heat pump heating and cooling systems. These systems offer reduced carbon emissions compared to conventional fossil-fuel-driven solutions.

LG's HVAC solutions, including ultra-efficient heat pumps, are highly competitive due to the company's advanced core component technology, or core tech. LG develops and manufactures key components such as compressors and motors, essential for air conditioning products and a variety of other appliances. The company also proactively invests in R&D to continuously enhance its industry-leading technologies, including heat exchangers, inverters and heat pumps.

To drive B2B growth and increase management efficacy, LG's HVAC business is developing a comprehensive local system encompassing all operational areas, from R&D and sales to maintenance and customer service. As part of this initiative, LG has expanded its network of HVAC academies to 62 locations in 43 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, training over 30,000 HVAC engineers annually.

"Along with developing differentiated HVAC solutions tailored to Europe's regional climates, our new Air Solution R&D Lab in Frankfurt will support our ongoing global efforts in decarbonization and electrification," said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to strengthen its HVAC leadership in Europe and globally."

* The EU's REPowerEU plan has decreased gas consumption by 18 percent, and dependence on Russian fossil fuels has dropped from 45 percent in 2021 to 15 percent in 2023. (commission.europa.eu/strategy-and-policy/priorities-2019-2024/european-green-deal/repowereu-affordable-secure-and-sustainable-energy-europe_en)

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461018/LGE_EU_HVAC_R_D_Lab_01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461019/LGE_EU_HVAC_R_D_Lab_02.jpg