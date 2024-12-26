LG Energy Solution Hosts 'Battery Innovation Contest (BIC) 2025' to Foster Breakthrough Battery Technologies

The company opens international research contest to strengthen technology leadership; open for entries until January 31, 2025

Selected researchers to receive annual research funding of up to USD 150,000 annually

annually BIC program revamped to enhance two-way collaboration between industry and academia

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) has announced its launch of the 'Battery Innovation Contest (BIC) 2025' to identify and support the next groundbreaking battery technologies.

Innovators from universities and research institutions worldwide are encouraged to submit proposals until January 31, 2025, at https://bridge.lgensol.com/.

Since its inaugural competition in 2017, BIC has been LG Energy Solution's flagship research contest. This year's edition has been revamped to foster greater collaboration between academia and industry.

Selected researchers will receive annual research funding of up to USD 150,000 annually. Additional funding may be granted to projects making significant achievements through extended contracts.

Maximizing Industry–Academia Benefits through Two-way Communication

Unlike previous iterations of the competition, 'BIC 2025' allows participants to submit proposals on specific topics pre-announced by LG Energy Solution.

"By presenting specific research optics, we aim to go beyond merely supporting academia and maximize the mutual benefits between the industry and academia," said an LG Energy Solution spokesperson.

To facilitate active collaboration, LG Energy Solution has introduced the 'BRIDGE' system, a platform designed to manage open innovation programs like BIC. The system facilitates seamless collaborations with features that help teams working on joint research projects track their objectives and deliverables.

LG Energy Solution has unveiled the preselected 18 research topics for collaborative projects on the 'BRIDGE' platform, such Battery Safety diagnosis algorithm technology and New materials for LFP Batteries topic. At the same time, the contest retains its traditional format to ensure participants are free to propose completely original research ideas. All research proposals must be submitted through the 'BRIDGE' system.

"Providing Differentiated Customer Value via Enhanced Technology Leadership"

To protect the original ideas of every participant, LG Energy Solution has split the application process into two stages: initial proposals that provide concise information, followed by detailed proposals from a shortlist of candidates. This change aims to safeguard the ideas of researchers not selected for funding.

"The BIC platform serves as a bridge of wisdom between members of academia and industry, driving technological innovation for the all-important battery sector," said Je-Young Kim, CTO of LG Energy Solution. "Through this initiative, we aim to provide differentiated value to our customers by strengthening our technology leadership."

As of today, LG Energy Solution has supported 26 battery research projects through the 'BIC' initiative, with some evolving into large-scale projects that have received additional funding and resources. Thanks to the success of this competition, the company continues to establish partnerships with world-leading universities and research institutions, reinforcing its commitment to preparing the battery field for the future.

