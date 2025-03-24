LG Energy Solution Secures Grid-scale ESS Supply Agreement in Europe with Poland's PGE

LG Energy Solution to supply 981MWh of grid-scale ESS batteries from 2026 to 2027

The company to deliver first grid-scale ESS batteries manufactured at its Poland facility

SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution announced today that it has signed an agreement with PGE, Poland's largest energy sector company, to supply 981MWh of grid-scale ESS batteries between 2026 and 2027.

Both companies will collaborate to establish a battery energy storage facility in Żarnowiec, Poland. PGE plans to commence the project's commercial operation in 2027.

LG Energy Solution will also provide a turnkey solution encompassing containerized battery systems, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services with partners in Europe.

This project will feature the first grid-scale ESS batteries to be manufactured at LG Energy Solution's production facility in Poland. The company will supply high-capacity LFP[1] long-cell batteries with enhanced energy efficiency and safety, high energy density compared to conventional LFP solutions, and Liquid Cooling technology that optimizes performance and reliability.

"This project is one of the largest ESS initiatives led by LG Energy Solution in Europe," said Hyung Kim, Head of the ESS Battery Division at LG Energy Solution. "By launching LFP-based products designed specifically for the European market and leveraging our local production capabilities, we have maximized customer value."

He continued, "We are honored to support Poland's energy transition through this agreement. Moving forward, we will continue to provide optimal solutions for our customers and accelerate the expansion of our ESS business in Europe."

As a renowned state-owned company in Poland's energy sector, PGE supplies electricity to nearly six million households, businesses, and institutions across the country.

"We are excited to enter a new era of energy storage with the construction of our first large-scale battery energy storage facility in Żarnowiec," said Dariusz Marzec, President of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna. "Our partnership with LG Energy Solution marks a major milestone in our commitment to advancing Poland's clean energy transition, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration to foster sustainable growth in the region."

By bolstering LG Energy Solution's position in future public tenders for European state-owned energy companies, this project is set to expand the company's footprint in the regional grid-scale ESS market. To nurture its ESS business, the company is leveraging its "Made in Europe" manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of European customers and governments prioritizing locally produced solutions. This strategy also seeks to enhance market presence, unlock new business opportunities, and highlight the quality and competitiveness of locally produced products.

Meanwhile, as energy security concerns continue to rise across Europe, demand for renewable energy infrastructure and ESS solutions is growing rapidly. Additionally, advancements in AI are accelerating the expansion of data centers, further driving ESS demand.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 69,600 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystem, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.