Levoit Sprout Air Purifier Launches in UAE: Protection for Nesting Mothers, Babies & Elderly

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit today announces the launch of its groundbreaking Levoit Sprout Air Purifier, designed to safeguard infants and families preparing for a new arrival. Available immediately across Amazon and all authorized retail channels, the Sprout combines cutting-edge air purification with intelligent nursery-focused features.

LEVOIT SPROUT AIR PURIFIER : TRIPLE PROTECTION FOR NESTING MOTHERS, BABIES & ELDERLY image

Building on the success of Levoit's Core Series, the Sprout addresses urgent indoor air quality concerns in the UAE, particularly for families with young children. Its development incorporated extensive consumer feedback, resulting in a purpose-built solution for nurseries and family spaces.

Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync:

"UAE families battle a trifecta of sand, humidity, and traffic pollution. Sprout is engineered for these realities – it's not just an air purifier, but a climate ally for vulnerable loved ones."

Why Levoit Sprout?

3-STAGE FILTRATION SYSTEM ELIMINATES 99.97% OF AIRBORNE POLLUTANTS:

HEPA Filter: Captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and particles.

Captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and particles. High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter: Reduces 90%* of VOCs, ammonia, and odors within 30 minutes.

Reduces 90%* of VOCs, ammonia, and odors within 30 minutes. Sealed Machine Design: Enhanced with EPDM foam and silicone gaskets to prevent air leakage, ensuring all air passes through the filters.

COMPREHENSIVE AIR QUALITY INTELLIGENCE: 5 smart sensors & MONITORING 7 AIR FACTORS IN REAL TIME

PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 detection

TVOC, humidity, and temperature tracking

CO2 monitoring

SLEEP OPTIMIZATION FOR BABIES & PARENTS

White Noise: Multiple soothing sounds help infants fall asleep faster.

Multiple soothing sounds help infants fall asleep faster. Night Light: Gentle, adjustable warm light supports nighttime routines.

Gentle, adjustable warm light supports nighttime routines. Whisper-Quite: <24dB in Sleep Mode ensures undisturbed rest.

TARGETED PROTECTION FOR CRITICAL GROUPS

For Pregnant Women: Protects against heightened sensitivity to VOCs and CO2 in sealed, air-conditioned homes.

Protects against heightened sensitivity to VOCs and CO2 in sealed, air-conditioned homes. For Babies & Children: Guards against PM1 particles and sandstorms with HEPA filtration, clinically shown to reduce infant respiratory risks by 41%.

Guards against PM1 particles and sandstorms with HEPA filtration, clinically shown to reduce infant respiratory risks by 41%. For the Elderly: Defends vulnerable lungs during seasonal dust storms.

Available on 25 August 2025 at Amazon and major UAE retailers including ACE, Carrefour, EROS Retail, JUMBO, EMAX and Sharaf DG

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Learn more at https://levoit.ae/pages/levoit-sprout

ABOUT LEVOIT

Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As the leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind to every home.

