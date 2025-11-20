The Levoit White Friday Event: The Best Deal You've Been Waiting For

Home Wellness Brand Offers Essential Solutions with Massive Savings

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leader in home wellness solutions, today announced its White Friday Promotion to help UAE and GCC residents combat seasonal dust storms and dry air. The sale runs from November 20 to December 2, 2025, on Levoit.ae and Amazon.ae, featuring discounts on essential home appliances.

Levoit White Friday Sales 2025: Best Deal of the Year

This promotion provides targeted solutions for the regional climate, enabling families to create a healthier indoor sanctuary. Featured products include air purifiers for dust and allergens, large-capacity humidifiers for dry winters, and powerful cordless vacuums for effortless cleaning.

White Friday Highlights:

Prepare for the dry winter season with Levoit's limited-time offers on home wellness essentials. The newly launched LVAC-300 cordless vacuum cleaner provides a tangle-free, hassle-free cleaning solution for any household. For families with newborns or sensitive members, the Levoit Sprout smart air purifier uses five smart sensors to guard your indoor air quality. Finally, the Classic 300s Smart Humidifier is designed for large spaces, delivering optimal moisture to combat winter dryness.

Key Featured Products:

Levoit Sprout Air Purifier



Ideal for families with children or sensitive members. Its five smart sensors and HEPA filter capture 99.97% of airborne particles like dust and pollen.

Discounted Price: AED 998 (Original Price: AED 1199) 16.8% OFF

Product Page: https://levoit.ae/products/levoit-sprout-air-purifier

Classic 300s Smart Humidifier



Designed for large spaces up to 47㎡, its 6L tank and smart features effectively combat dry air with whisper-quiet operation.

Discounted Price: AED 339 (Original Price: AED 399) 15.2% OFF

Product Page: https://levoit.ae/products/levoit-classic-300s-ultrasonic-smart-humidifier

Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner



Offers tangle-free, hassle-free cleaning with powerful suction and a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of particles.

Discounted Price: AED 998 (Original Price: AED 1,199) 16.8% OFF

Product Page: https://levoit.ae/products/levoit-lvac-300-cordless-vacuum-cleaner

This White Friday sale underscores Levoit's commitment to addressing the specific environmental needs of GCC households, making advanced home wellness technologies more accessible.

ABOUT LEVOIT



Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

