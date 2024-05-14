Leviton's Network Solutions Business Unit is Carbon Neutral

Leviton's Network Solutions Business Unit committed to be Carbon Neutral by the year 2025 and is now the first of four Leviton Business Units to achieve Carbon Neutrality.

BOTHELL, Wash., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton's Network Solutions Business Unit announced today that it has achieved Carbon Neutrality. This achievement was completed with our global sustainability consultancy Sphera, and is inclusive of Scope 1, Scope 2, and selected Scope 3 emissions. Leviton employed a three-step process of measure, reduce, and offset to attain Carbon Neutrality. In 2021, Sphera measured Leviton's global carbon footprint and through analysis, we collectively identified areas of potential improvement. Leviton Network Solutions then went on to reduce its carbon emissions by 55% mainly through investment, including the transition to clean energy providers who power some of our largest manufacturing facilities to investing in on-site solar power at our Glenrothes, Scotland facility. Lastly, and because it is not possible to eliminate all carbon emissions currently, Leviton Network Solutions invested in clean energy-focused carbon offset projects offered through reputable companies in regions where we operate. Doing so allows Leviton to invest in energy projects that removed or prevented an equivalent amount of carbon from polluting the atmosphere.

Like Leviton Manufacturing of Canada ULC which achieved carbon neutrality in 2023, the Network Solutions business committed to be carbon neutral by 2025 and achieved the goal well ahead of plan. Leviton launched its CN2030 Sustainability Program in September of 2022 with the goal of achieving company-wide carbon neutrality by the year 2030. The company has made considerable progress towards that goal over the last two years and continues to be a vendor of choice for sustainability.

"As a global company, we can contribute to the fight against climate change and hopefully inspire others that this is possible. As such, we are focused on achieving our CN2030 sustainability program goals. Now that Network Solutions achieved carbon neutrality two years earlier than planned, we are more excited than ever to achieve carbon neutrality company-wide by 2030." said Ross Goldman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Leviton Network Solutions and Chief Sustainability Officer, Leviton.

The company's 2022 Sustainability Report is published and available on the company's website. In it, Leviton details its commitment to sustainability, its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Leviton announced that its 2023 sustainability report will be available mid-year 2024.

"We are very proud of our progress towards achieving company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030" said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton's President and CEO. "The scientific reports I have read say that as a global community, we are not reducing carbon emissions fast enough to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Accord. This is something we all need to be concerned with and collectively need to act and expedite reducing carbon emissions."

More information on Leviton's CN2030 Sustainability Program can be found on the company's website, leviton.com/sustainability.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com/, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

