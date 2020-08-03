LEVERIS' Conor Fennelly on reinventing banking through digital technology || FinTech Magazine

The August issue of FinTech Magazine is now live, exploring topics including AI, digitally-focused culture, VR and AR and the RegTech revolution

NORWICH, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the August edition of FinTech Magazine.

It takes a tremendous amount of time, dedication and effort for a company to perform at the top of its game in the financial services world; it's a distinction that only a handful achieve, yet there are some capable of taking it a step even further and actually reinventing an aspect of the industry.

Conor Fennelly, Founder and CEO of LEVERIS, spoke with us and explained how his company accomplished just that: a reimagining of the banking experience through technology. A highly experienced tech entrepreneur whose resume includes a 20-year stint in Silicon Valley, Fennelly's background reflects a long-term focus on innovation and deep insight into how to run a high-growth startup. Reflecting on LEVERIS' mission to correct problems in the banking sector, he says, "it's not so much a case of banks failing their customers, but more a case of technology failing banks. The systemic problems facing banks can be addressed almost entirely via technology."

In addition, we also got to speak with other tech innovators around the world, including Absa Group and Atom Bank.

For our Top 10 this month we pay tribute to some of the most influential women in global FinTech. With a range of backgrounds, career experience and industry focuses, they are a reminder that success in this fascinating industry takes many forms.

READ FINTECH MAGAZINE HERE

Contact:

Shirin Sadr

Shirin.sadr@bizclikmedia.com

+442080542069

About FinTech Magazine

https://www.fintechmagazine.com/

FinTech Magazine is a 'Digital Community' for the banking, payments and financial services industry that connects the world's largest banking and finance brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends as the finance industry pivots towards technology and digital transformation.

FinTech Magazine is a 'trusted authority' on the latest fintech news combining 'Executive Thought Leadership Interviews' with the very latest case studies on Challenger & Neobanks, Payment Solutions, Financial Solutions, Digital Lending, Stock Trading, Blockchain, Digital Cash & Business Lending.

The focus of FinTech Magazine's 'Digital Community' is to provide our users with the 'Ultimate Digital Experience' - an incredible digital magazine, a world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

FinTech Magazine also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a 'gated intelligence community' providing ultimate demand generation and measurable 'Ad-Campaign' ROI's.

FinTech Magazine is read by industry professionals at all levels of banking, financial services, payment solutions and insurance as well as technology and consulting executives.

About Bizclik Media Group

https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

SOURCE BizClik Media