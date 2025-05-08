LEQVIO Strengthens Position as Leader in Cholesterol-Lowering Therapies Across Seven Major Markets | DelveInsight

LEQVIO marks a significant advancement in hypercholesterolemia management, particularly for patients not achieving target LDL-C levels despite maximally tolerated statin therapy. As the first FDA-approved siRNA therapy for LDL-C reduction, it introduces a novel mechanism of action with sustained efficacy and biannual dosing, enhancing patient adherence.

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "LEQVIO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report" highlights the details around LEQVIO, which is a PCSK9 Inhibitor. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of LEQVIO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Novartis/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' LEQVIO (inclisiran) Overview

LEQVIO (inclisiran) is a first-of-its-kind therapy developed by Novartis based on small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology. It targets the mRNA of PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9), reducing the production of this protein in the liver. Unlike traditional treatments, LEQVIO lowers LDL-C levels by enhancing the liver's ability to absorb and eliminate it from the bloodstream.

In the US, LEQVIO is approved for use alongside diet and statin therapy in adults with primary hyperlipidemia, including those with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), to help reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

The recommended LEQVIO dosage is 284 mg, given via subcutaneous injection initially, followed by a dose at 3 months, and then every 6 months thereafter, in combination with statins. In 2034, the market size of inclisiran is expected to be USD 2.2 billion in the US.

Drug Name LEQVIO (inclisiran) Molecule type Small interfering Ribonucleic Acid (siRNA) Developer Novartis/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Primary Indication Primary hyperlipidemia, clinical ASCVD or HeFH, hypercholesterolemia, and others Mechanism of action Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Kexin 9 (PCSK9) Inhibitor Route of administration Subcutaneous

Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) is a serine protease essential to cholesterol metabolism, primarily by controlling the breakdown of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors. This mechanism decreases the removal of LDL particles from the blood, thereby influencing LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) levels. There is an inverse relationship between PCSK9 activity and LDL-C levels: gain-of-function mutations in the PCSK9 gene lead to increased LDL-C and a higher cardiovascular risk, as seen in familial hypercholesterolemia, while loss-of-function mutations are associated with lower LDL-C levels and reduced atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk. In 2023, approximately 640,000 cases of familial hypercholesterolemia were diagnosed across the 7MM, with homozygous forms being extremely rare.

PCSK9 inhibitors have emerged as a vital therapeutic option for hypercholesterolemia management, especially for patients at elevated cardiovascular risk or those unresponsive to standard treatments like statins. These drugs inhibit PCSK9, a protein that promotes LDL receptor degradation. By blocking PCSK9, these therapies enhance the presence of LDL receptors on liver cells, improving LDL-C clearance from the bloodstream. According to DelveInsight, the PCSK9 inhibitor market in the 7MM was valued at USD 2 billion in 2023.

In summary, the PCSK9 inhibitor market is projected to witness substantial growth, driven by their use in statin-intolerant patients, expanding applications of PCSK9 inhibition, potential in broader therapeutic areas, and their role in preventive strategies to help reduce the overall cardiovascular disease burden.

Emerging Competitors of LEQVIO

Several drugs are currently under development in the PCSK9 inhibitor pipeline, including Lerodalcibep (LIB Therapeutics), MK-0616 (Merck), VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 (Verve Therapeutics), and CiVi 008 (CiVi Biopharma), among others.

Lerodalcibep is a third-generation PCSK9 inhibitor designed to overcome the limitations of traditional LDL-C-lowering therapies like statins and ezetimibe. It aims to help patients reach the more aggressive LDL-C targets recommended by recent cardiovascular guidelines. The drug is being developed as a once-monthly, low-volume injection with long shelf stability at room temperature. Currently in Phase III clinical trials, LIB Therapeutics intends to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) by year-end, with a potential PDUFA decision expected in the latter half of 2025.

MK-0616, an oral PCSK9 inhibitor from Merck, is a novel macrocyclic peptide that blocks the interaction between PCSK9 and LDL receptors, thus reducing LDL cholesterol. It is currently in Phase III trials and could become the first oral treatment in its class.

Verve Therapeutics is advancing two gene-editing candidates—VERVE-101 and VERVE-102—targeting PCSK9. These one-time treatments are designed to permanently switch off the PCSK9 gene in the liver, thereby lowering LDL-C levels. VERVE-102 is being evaluated in the Heart-2 Phase Ib trial for patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or early-onset coronary artery disease. Meanwhile, enrollment in the Heart-1 trial for VERVE-101 has been paused due to lab abnormalities, and an investigation is ongoing. Based on the results, Verve will work with regulators to decide the next steps for VERVE-101. The company plans to initiate a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II trial based on data from both the Heart-1 and Heart-2 studies.

As these next-generation therapies move closer to approval, they have the potential to significantly disrupt and redefine the PCSK9 inhibitor market, ultimately giving fierce competition to LEQVIO.

Key Milestones of LEQVIO

In July 2023, the US FDA approved an expanded indication for Novartis LEQVIO to include treatment of adults with high LDL-C and who are at increased risk of heart disease. The updated indication for primary hyperlipidemia allows for the expanded use of LEQVIO as an adjunct to diet and statin therapy beyond the previously approved ASCVD and HeFH patient populations.

In 2023, LEQVIO (inclisiran) was approved by MHLW for familial and non-familial hypercholesterolemia and for patients who are at a high risk of developing cardiovascular events.

In August 2022, Novartis selected Soleo Health as a Limited Drug Distribution Partner for the Administration of LEQVIO. Under this partnership, Soleo Health will administer the drug to patients in their homes or at one of the Company's Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) in the US.

In 2021, Novartis reached an agreement with the National Health Service (NHS) in England to implement a first-of-its-kind population health management approach designed to provide faster and broader access to LEQVIO for certain high-risk patients with ASCVD.

In December 2020, Novartis announced that the European Commission (EC) approved LEQVIO to treat adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia, two common forms of elevated cholesterol.

LEQVIO Market Dynamics

LEQVIO, as a first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA) that helps maintain bad cholesterol levels and improve mortality rates, strengthens its market position with a value-based price per dose and promising market access and reimbursement. Ongoing trials for CVRR and Pediatric Hyperlipidemia expansion pave the way for label expansion, addressing diverse medical needs. The escalating patient population presents a favorable trend for expanding LEQVIO's market reach and driving growth.

However, its market is currently constrained by its specific indication for HeFH in adults, potentially limiting its reach compared to competitors like REPATHA and PRALUENT, which are approved for both HoHF and HeHF in adults and pediatrics. The market is expected to face heightened competition post-2027, which may impact LEQVIO's market share, and similar annual treatment costs across PCSK9 inhibitors may pose a challenge, affecting LEQVIO's competitive edge despite better reimbursement policies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 LEQVIO: Novartis/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of LEQVIO 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of LEQVIO

