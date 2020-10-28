Leidos UK Named 2020 ScotlandIS Digital Technology Award Winner

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that it has been named a 2020 ScotlandIS Digital Technology Award winner in the Innovation through Data category.

The award recognises Leidos' innovative partnership with i-Tech 7, Subsea 7's Life of Field business unit, which is transforming subsea infrastructure monitoring by using automation and Artificial Intelligence to improve accuracy and efficiency, with up to 75% of the analysis process now automated.

The approach is also unlocking the potential of data collected over several decades, providing customers with new insights on their subsea assets. Wider benefits include health, safety and sustainability improvements such as using better asset integrity data to minimise risks to the environment and reducing the carbon footprint due to less time required of vessels at sea.

The ScotlandIS Digital Technology Awards recognise and celebrate innovation and talent in Scotland's technology sector. All award winners were announced at this year's virtual ScotSoft conference on October 1st, 2020.

Alec Harley, Leidos' Portfolio Director for Scotland, said: "ScotlandIS is the country's leading industry body and it's great to be recognised by them in this way. This partnership is truly transforming the sector's approach to subsea monitoring, setting a new bar for efficiency, safety and value. Automated systems have unparalleled power to spot patterns and repetitively process vast quantities of data quickly and cost-effectively. Combine this capacity with human expertise, and you enable informed decision-making that minimises errors and raises standards."

Keith Grabham, Global Data Solutions and Delivery Manager for i-Tech 7, agreed: "We are pleased to see this work and the benefits it has delivered through automation and artificial intelligence being recognised. It is now supporting a number of disciplines across our business including Survey, Inspection and Data Management. The partnership with Leidos has proven to be a rewarding experience for both parties resulting in the delivery of innovative solutions into the energy sector."

Karen Meechan, ScotlandIS' Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our judges felt that Leidos' solution was a truly innovative, new way of utilising data that has already started transforming the way their clients within the oil and gas sector do business. Not only did it allow their clients, part of an industry that has been hit hard by cost cutting measures, to improve operational efficiency whilst still maintaining accuracy, it also provided an advantage over competitors and reduced environmental, health and safety risks."

Leidos is a leading partner to the U.K. and Scottish governments with key client partners in transportation and energy. Leidos employs 1,100 people across the U.K., including 250 at its flagship office in Glasgow, that support technology and business process for clients such as the Home Office, the Ministry of Defence and the Met Police.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.leidos.com

