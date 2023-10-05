Leidos to Unveil Next Generation Enterprise Software Platform at inter airport Europe

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the launch of ProSight™, its newest enterprise software platform. ProSight, which provides airports and commercial organizations with high-risk points of entry a centralized, security management system, will be unveiled during inter airport Europe 2023, held Oct. 10-13 in Munich, Germany.

"We're excited to unveil our ProSight software next week in Munich," said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "ProSight represents a significant leap forward in technology and innovation, reaffirming our commitment to our customers by providing a secure software platform that meets their evolving needs."

ProSight brings together systems and technologies that were traditionally disparate at security checkpoints, such as security screening equipment, threat detection algorithms and other third-party data. With a holistic view across the entire security screening operation, ProSight delivers actionable, real-time data through business intelligence dashboards, helping organizations improve operational efficiencies while enhancing threat detection.

ProSight's open architecture software is designed for improved performance, maintainability, and scalability, as well as reduced development time and cost. The software's OpenAPI supports additional system connectivity to multiple device types and data sources.

In the coming months, the new software will be deployed at several airports across the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, ushering in a significant change in how organizations approach the management of their security operations.

To learn more about ProSight, and Leidos' suite of aviation security solutions, please visit www.leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

