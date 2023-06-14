Learning Management System Market to Hit $70.83 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global learning management system market size is expected to reach USD 70.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving the market growth are big data, artificial intelligence (AI), e-learning, blended learning, and mobile learning; these new e-learning trends offer substantial opportunities. Advanced technology, such as 3D pictures of organs and live interaction with experts, have increased clinical and medical e-Learning performance.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The solution segment dominated the market with over 67% in 2022. Learning management system solutions can be personalized to meet the specific needs of learners, providing a more engaging and practical learning experience.

The on-premise segment dominated the market with over 49% share in 2022. With an on-premise LMS, all the data related to learners, courses, and activities are stored locally on the organization's servers. This provides greater control over the data and ensures that sensitive information is not exposed to external threats.

The corporate segment is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. LMS provides a centralized platform for managing all training activities, including course creation, delivery, and learner progress tracking. This can save time and improve efficiency by eliminating the need for multiple systems and manual processes.

North America accounted for the highest share, with more than 38% of the global revenue in 2022 owing to the increasing use of mobile devices and the need for mobile learning solutions in the region.

Read full market research report, "Learning Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Delivery Mode, By End-user (Academic, Corporate) And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Growth & Trends

The learning management system (LMS) is also used in retail for product marketing, sales development, product training, recruitment, and communication. Education systems must improve engagement between students, teachers, and parents to make learning delightful. For instance, in June 2021, PowerSchool, a provider of a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) for K-12 education, launched PowerSchool Unified Classroom 2021, The K-12 LMS software, which helps in reporting tools, student assessment, behavior management, and more programs that improve the teaching and learning.

Due to COVID-19, the mass lockdown positively impacted the market due to increased demand for e-learning across several countries. Several governments and educational institutions began using learning management systems like google classroom, zoom meetings, and many more platforms during this time to bridge the education and knowledge transfer gap. Following the lockdown, these investments and support for online classes have continued to grow, as many nations have seen the massive benefits of e-learning platforms such as LMS solutions for the future of education.

For instance, in March 2023, KlickData AB (publ), an IT and services company, announced the release of a business-class version of the AI-bot ChatGPT within their KLMS platform. The new version offers several benefits, including boosting productivity for content producers, enhancing the user experience of ChatGPT for C-level executives, modifying, fact-checking, personalizing, enhancing, and Grammarly correcting the AI-bot responses and follow-up requests without the botheration of copy-pasting and waiting.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in education gives a fabricated reality; AR gives a genuine picture with a better view. These technologies broaden the scope of learning surroundings from K-12 classrooms to medical colleges by reducing walls enhancing collaboration, physical space, and hands-on learning, and providing personalized learning approaches to help students of all levels. Technologies have now opened doors for new knowledge, and AR & VR technology gives some virtual live experience; the technology understands the concepts more clearly. To stay competitive, the major competitors in the LMS industry are improving EdTech technology. For instance, in October 2021, Blackboard Inc. merged with Anthology Inc., a player in offering higher education software solutions to support their entire learning lifecycle. The aim of this initiative is the combination will produce the most intact and up-to-date EdTech ecosystem at a global scale for education.

The cloud segment has acquired a significant market. The increased mobile and distributed workforce users encourage the demand for e-learning or online training in the academic and commercial sectors. Further, the cost benefits and availability of technological advancements in e-learning platforms have encouraged users to upgrade from the traditional LMS to a further contemporary LMS. Most industries are increasing the adoption of e-learning on their own devices, which is a growing inclination toward the cloud deployment model, and growing usage of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in LMS. The LMS market will witness massive success soon due to several governments' increased spending on IoT technology.

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global learning management system (LMS) market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, delivery mode, end-user, and region:

Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solution

Services

Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Small & Medium enterprise

Large enterprise

Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Distance Learning

Instructor-led Training

Blended Learning

Learning Management System (LMS) Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Academic

K-12



Higher Education

Corporate

Healthcare



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



IT and Telecommunication



Retail



Manufacturing



Government & Defense



Others

Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Cornerstone

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corporation

PowerSchool

Instructure, Inc.

Adobe

Oracle

SAP

Moodle

McGraw Hill.

Xerox Corporation

