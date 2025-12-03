Leading tech subscription platform Grover completes executive team - aiming for accelerated 2026 growth

Thomas Menzel has joined Berlin-based company as CFO

Justin Cockerill to operate as CCO focused on scaling the business

Appointments add strong marketing and customer proposition expertise

Innovation, sustainability and customer-centric expansion planned across Europe

BERLIN, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover, Europe's leading tech subscription platform, has completed its leadership team, marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey. With the recent appointments of Thomas Menzel as Chief Financial Officer and Justin Cockerill as Chief Commercial Officer, Grover's executive board is now ready to execute its strategy for 2026 and beyond. Both executives have joined CEO Rob Straathof who was appointed in October.

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of the team. We'll ensure Grover's growth is both sustainable and impactful for customers as well as for our investors," says Thomas Menzel. Justin Cockerill added: "Grover's mission is to help more people get their hands on great tech. My focus will be on operational excellence to deliver a brilliant customer experience, ensuring we can scale while delighting our users every step of the way."

"Thomas brings extensive ﬁnancial leadership experience to Grover. Having served as CFO and Managing Director at Digital Charging Solutions and previously as CFO and Risk Manager for Mercedes Benz Financial Services in China and the Netherlands, his mission is to build and optimize businesses with a passion for sustainable value creation", said Grover CEO, Rob Straathof. "Justin is also a seasoned executive, having been Chief Commercial Officer at OVO Energy along with holding senior roles at Sky and EE."

With a now complete executive team, Grover is set to accelerate its growth trajectory, expand its customer base, and reinforce its position as a pioneer in tech subscription. The company is committed to making technology ﬂexibly accessible as well as sustainable for consumers and businesses across Europe.

About Grover

Founded in 2015, Grover enables consumers and businesses across Europe to rent consumer tech products - from smartphones and laptops to wearables - offering access to over 1,000 unique items on ﬂexible and ﬁnancially convenient terms. A pioneer of the circular economy, Grover refurbishes and recirculates devices to help eliminate e-waste.

