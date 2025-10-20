GROVER APPOINTS DIGITAL FINANCE PIONEER ROB STRAATHOF AS CEO TO LEAD ITS NEXT GROWTH CHAPTER

Top executive pick brings extensive digital finance and technology expertise to leading consumer electronics subscription provider.

New strategy marked by sustainable growth based on an enhanced customer offering and operational excellence.

BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover, the leading European provider of consumer electronics subscriptions, has appointed Rob Straathof as its new Chief Executive Officer. The move follows the company's successful refinancing and marks a significant step in its strategic evolution towards new growth and even deeper customer engagement.

"I'm thrilled to join Grover and to be able to realize our vision of making exceptional technology more accessible for both consumers and small businesses. The tech subscription market is forecast to grow dynamically with Grover sitting at the intersection of convenience and sustainability — two global trends becoming ever more important.", commented Straathof. "Our focus will be on delivering a best-in-class customer experience and keeping Grover on a sustainable growth path, driven by flexible and accessible customer value propositions through our direct channels and partnerships."

Jens Uwe Intat, Chairman of Grover's strategic advisory board said: "We are delighted to have appointed Rob. Grover will benefit hugely from his digital finance, leadership and global scaling expertise. He is a proven leader who brings over two decades of experience across startups and established B2B and B2C companies to Grover."

Straathof served for a decade as CEO of Liberis, a global embedded digital finance platform for small businesses, where he continues to advise the executive board. At Liberis he turned a fintech startup into a well-established and profitable scale-up business with operations in 15 countries, serving over 1.5 million small business owners with much needed finance.

Earlier in his career, Straathof held roles in Investment Banking and Corporate Development at JP Morgan and Wonga. A joint Dutch and English national and trained economist, he holds an M.Sc. in Entrepreneurship and Economics.

About Grover:

Founded in 2015, Grover enables consumers and businesses across Europe to subscribe to electronic devices — from individual smartphones, laptops and wearables — offering access to over 1,000 unique devices on flexible and financially convenient terms. A pioneer of the circular economy, Grover refurbishes and recirculates devices to help eliminate e-waste. www.grover.com

