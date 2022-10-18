Leading Aviation Technology Expert, Dr. Theresa Wise Joins IBS Software Board of Directors

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, has appointed Dr. Theresa Wise to its Board of Directors. Dr. Wise has 15 years' experience as Chief Information Officer (CIO) having served with Delta Airlines, where she was responsible for the renewal of Delta's complex and critical technology systems, and previously as CIO of Northwest Airlines. The IBS Software Board now comprises eight Directors, of which six are Independent Directors.

IBS Software Appoints Dr. Theresa Wise to Board of Directors

Dr. Wise brings a wealth of experience and expertise to IBS Software having led multiple major technology and digital transformation efforts, with a particular focus on customer-centric integration programs. She is currently CEO and principal of Utaza, a business advisory group focused on executive IT strategy, data analytics, mathematical modelling and revenue optimization. She is also on the board of directors for MISO Energy, Viasat, Inc., and CWT Travel.

"Theresa is an industry leader with a proven track record in delivering digital transformation that directly impacts business performance and customer experience. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from her experience and use her insights to continue to enhance how we serve customers in such a rapidly developing industry," said V K Mathews, Founder and Chairman, IBS Software.

"IBS Software has impressed me with its single-minded devotion to helping its customers evolve and grow through cutting-edge digital technology. The pace of innovation in the travel industry is accelerating as customers' expectations for digital experiences soar. Technology is the bedrock of this industry's future, and it's an honour to be working with the IBS Software leadership team to contribute to their continued growth in this rapidly changing market," said Dr. Theresa Wise.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real-time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

