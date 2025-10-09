Lawn Mower Market worth $36.33 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for lawn mower market is projected to reach USD 36.33 billion by 2032, from USD 23.97 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The lawn mower market is evolving through the adoption of robotic and cordless electric versions of mowers. Some robotic mowers are offered with AI-based navigation, multi-zone mapping, and sensor fusion to enable autonomous operation with minimal human input. Battery chemistries such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP), NMC, and emerging chemistry designs improve runtime, charging efficiency, and cycle durability, while brushless DC motors with regenerative energy feedback enhance overall system efficiency and reduce mechanical wear. Regional manufacturing & marketing strategies further support the growth of the lawn mowers market. For instance, North American OEMs are scaling electric ride-on, zero-turn, and robotic mowers, whereas European manufacturers like Husqvarna, Bosch, Stiga, and STIHL are aligning production capabilities with EU emission and noise regulations, and Asia Oceania players are integrating local battery and electronics supply chains to reduce costs and secure component availability.

Commercial lawn mowers are estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period

The commercial lawn mower is estimated to be the largest market by value terms, owing to its higher-capacity, premium & capital-intensive equipment that commands significantly higher prices than residential mowers. These commercial mowers are experiencing strong growth primarily in the US, Europe, and parts of Asian countries, owing to the rising demand for professional landscaping, urban green spaces, and stricter environmental regulations. In the US and European countries, mature landscaping infrastructure and regulatory push toward low-emission and noise-reducing equipment are driving fleet upgrades of electric garden & landscaping equipment. Meanwhile, in the Asia Oceania, rapid urbanization & growing middle-class income lead to increased investments in public parks, more industrial bases, special economic zones (SEZs), IT campuses & corporate infrastructure, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan. These commercial mowers are capable of handling large-scale operations, with wider cutting decks, stronger engines, and advanced features like AI-assisted navigation. Key application areas such as municipal park maintenance, golf courses, sports & recreational facilities, and landscaping services, with ride-on, zero-turn & wide-area mowers being the most widely used for their efficiency in covering large areas with regular mowing & higher precision. Moreover, commercial buyers such as municipalities, landscaping firms, airports, and sports facilities typically purchase fleets rather than single units, multiplying total market revenue. These machines also benefit from longer product lifecycles and service contracts, adding aftermarket demand for various components like tires, batteries, blades, etc. With the growing shift toward electric and robotic mowers, automation for labor efficiency, and increased focus on operator ergonomics, the demand for commercial lawn mowers will continue to flourish by the end of the forecast period.

Electric lawn mowers are projected to show the highest growth during the forecast period

The electric propulsion is likely to showcase rapid growth in the lawn mower market, driven by the rising global emphasis on eco-friendly, low-emission landscaping solutions across both residential and commercial applications, improved battery technology, and rising consumer demand for low-noise, low-maintenance alternatives to gasoline models. Technological advancements, including improved high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, swappable battery packs, and fast-charging systems, have significantly improved runtime, cutting efficiency, and overall operational reliability, allowing electric mowers to increasingly compete with traditional gasoline-powered models. Their lower operational costs, minimal maintenance requirements, and ability to comply with urban noise and emission regulations have made them particularly attractive for municipalities, commercial landscaping firms, and environmentally conscious residential users. The adoption trends of the electric lawn mowers are more pronounced in European countries and the US, where stricter environmental policies, government incentives for zero-emission equipment, and growing consumer preference for sustainable technologies are accelerating uptake. Some major global OEMs such as John Deere, Honda, Husqvarna, Bosch, and GreenWorks, among others, are actively expanding their electric product lines, integrating high-voltage lithium-ion battery systems (36–60V), and launching dual battery and fast-charging solutions to meet professional needs. Driven by regulations needs, sustainability goals, strong OEM support, and growing battery innovation focused on longer runtimes and faster charging, the demand for electric lawn mowers will continue to experience an accelerated growth during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Asia-Oceania has become the fastest-growing market for lawn mowers, driven primarily by the rise of medium- and high-density urban developments, where landscaped gardens, parks, and commercial green zones require regular, efficient maintenance. The adoption of advanced battery technologies and brushless motors has made electric and robotic mowers more reliable, durable, and suited for variable terrains familiar in the region. China dominates the regional demand, with several suppliers developing cost-effective electric lawn mowers owing to robust domestic supply chains, especially for motors and lithium-ion batteries. This allows manufacturing to produce significantly lower unit costs with large volumes. In addition, robotic lawn mowers are growing impressively across China and some other Asian countries, mainly for residential applications with key suppliers like Segway, Mammotion, and Ecovacs, among others. Other promising nations like Japan and South Korea have strong demand stemming from technological sophistication, connected society, and demographics that favor labor-saving tools, pursuing growing adoption of electric and robotic lawn mowers. Although India, being a highly price-sensitive market, mainly relies on products from China with nascent stage acceptance of robotics & electric lawn mowers, it showcases a high-growth category by 2032. Australia and New Zealand are adopting similar electric and robotic solutions, supported by the integration of autonomous navigation systems, energy management technologies, and ergonomic designs for efficient, low-maintenance lawn care equipment. As robotics, automation, and battery innovation continue to improve, the lawn mower markets in Japan, South Korea, and India may increasingly adopt those advanced systems in the coming years. Leading lawn mower manufacturers in the Asia Oceania region include John Deere, Kubota, Honda, Husqvarna, Toro, EGO Power+, Victa, Moebot, STIHL, and Makita

Key Market Players of Lawn Mower Industry :

Prominent players in the Lawn Mower Companies include Deere & Company (US), Husqvarna AB (Sweden), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), The Toro Company (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), among others.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (increase in demand for lawn mowers in residential and commercial purpose, increase in demand for eco-friendly (battery) mowers, smart city integration & commercial landscaping uptake), restraints (high cost of lawn mowers, competition from artificial/synthetic grass), opportunities [Robotic Lawn Car-as-a-Service (RaaS)], and challenges (seasonal dependency of lawn mowers, technological gap between key players and smaller players) influencing the growth of the lawn mower market

(increase in demand for lawn mowers in residential and commercial purpose, increase in demand for eco-friendly (battery) mowers, smart city integration & commercial landscaping uptake), restraints (high cost of lawn mowers, competition from artificial/synthetic grass), opportunities [Robotic Lawn Car-as-a-Service (RaaS)], and challenges (seasonal dependency of lawn mowers, technological gap between key players and smaller players) influencing the growth of the lawn mower market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the lawn mower market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the lawn mowers across various regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lawn mower market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Deere & Company (US), Husqvarna AB (Sweden), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), The Toro Company (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), in the lawn mower market.

