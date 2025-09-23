Lasse Olav Irvam of Optronics Group Honoured with Business Worldwide Magazine 2025 CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has awarded Lasse Olav Irvam, CEO of Optronics Group, the "CEO of the Year – Leadership in Industrial Safety & Gas Detection" title at the 2025 CEO Awards.

Lasse Olav Irvam, CEO of Optronics Group (Source: Business Worldwide Magazine)

The annual CEO awards celebrate senior executives whose vision, strategy, and leadership drive success and inspire industry peers. Unlike other business awards, that focus on the overall achievements of companies, here the spotlight is on the visionaries at their helm. The aim is to give groundbreaking leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Founded in 2018, Optronics Group is a Norway-based specialist in high-precision optical gas detectors for explosive and toxic gases. Serving sectors including oil & gas, marine, mining, and biogas, the company has delivered nearly 25,000 detectors globally while building a culture as respected as its technical expertise.

Lasse Olav Irvam's approach blends strategic discipline with a deep commitment to people. "Our success is not just about what we make. It's about how we work together, and why we do it," says Irvam.

From day one, Optronics focused on tailored, high-quality solutions. Its flagship PGxx11-series detectors quickly gained international recognition for reliability, precision, and certification at the highest industry standards. "Our strategy was never about chasing volume for growth's sake. It was about doing a few things exceptionally well," Irvam explains.

Central to the company's success is its "One team, one Optronics" culture, where all departments, including R&D, production, and supply chain, operate under one roof. "Human interaction beats any digital solution," says Irvam. "Seeing each other daily builds trust, enables faster decisions, and creates a sense of unity that drives innovation."

Irvam places people above machines, viewing automation and AI as tools, not replacements for human leadership. "Machines can only take us so far. At the core, it's always people who drive innovation," he says. Optronics nurtures talent through mentorship, development opportunities, and a supportive culture that empowers employees to lead and make an impact.

Optronics' global success comes from refusing a "one-size-fits-all" approach. Every market and customer has unique needs, and the company tailors its solutions to meet them. Its lean, agile operation ensures efficiency, adaptability, and excellence across production, supply chain, and customer support. The company is renowned for technical excellence, lean operations, and a people-focused culture.

