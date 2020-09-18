Laser Interferometer Market worth $334 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report the "Laser Interferometer Market by Interferometer Type (Michelson, Fabry-Perot, Fizeau, and Twyman-Green), Type (Homodyne and Heterodyne), Application (Surface Topology, Engineering, and Science), End-Use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to grow from USD 237 million in 2020 to USD 334 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020–2025.

Fizeau Interferometer is expected to gain a significant share of Laser Interferometer Market by 2025

The Fizeau interferometer is expected to account for the largest share of the Laser Interferometer Market by 2025. Fizeau interferometer is expected to hold a major share of the Laser Interferometer Market during the forecast period. Fizeau interferometers are a common type of interferometers that are used for measuring the surface shape and transmission quality of optics and optical-grade surfaces or characterizing optical surfaces, e.g., of mirrors or prisms. Due to this, there is an increase in demand for this interferometer in surface trilogy applications, which is expected to provide ample opportunities for the providers of Fizeau laser interferometers.

Based on industry, market for industrial end-user industry to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The market for the industrial end-user industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Manufacturing is an economic industry that continues to focus on delivering high-quality machinery parts on time. Laser interferometers are used to inspect and measure integrated data in production processes and for quality control and ensuring complete maintenance of the production process in general manufacturing and precision machining.

Laser Interferometer Market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Laser Interferometer Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The wide-scale adoption of optical measurement technologies for industrial applications is the key factor supporting market growth in this region. This growth can also be attributed to the increasing use of laser interferometers in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial verticals in developing countries such as India and China. The increasing adoption of precision measurement by manufacturers in APAC, with a focus on accuracy and reliability of the manufactured products, is further expected to propel the growth of the Laser Interferometer Market in APAC.

Key players in the Laser Interferometer Market include Renishaw plc (UK), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), SIOS Meßtechnik GmbH (Germany), Zygo Corporation (US), Mahr Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), 4D Technology Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Status Pro Maschinenmesstechnik GmbH (Germany), and Logitech Limited (UK). These players are increasingly undertaking product launches and developments, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and expansions, to increase their market shares.

