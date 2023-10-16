Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market is Projected to Grow During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Bristol Myers Squibb, Innate Pharma, Kymera Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Abcuro, Dren Bio, Novotech

According to DelveInsight's' estimates, the Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2023–2032), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing prevalence of Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, large granular lymphocyte leukemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market size was found to be USD 5.1 million in the 7MM in 2021 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per DelveInsight assessment, in 2021, the total diagnosed incidence cases of LGLL were about 3840 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032. Leading large granular lymphocyte leukemia companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb , Innate Pharma, Kymera Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Inc., Abcuro, Inc., Dren Bio , Novotech, and others are developing novel large granular lymphocyte leukemia drugs that can be available in the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel large granular lymphocyte leukemia drugs that can be available in the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market in the coming years. Some key therapies for large granular lymphocyte leukemia treatment include VIDAZA (azacitidine), IPH4102 (lacutamab), KT-333, Siltuximab, ABC008, DR-01, and others.

Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Overview

Large granular lymphocytic leukemia (LGLL) is a chronic blood disorder characterized by an elevated count of large granular lymphocytes (LGLs) in the peripheral blood, which accumulates gradually over time. LGLs are distinctive due to their enlarged lymphocytes containing visible granules, which can be identified under a microscope. Symptoms of LGLL can vary widely and may include fatigue, constitutional symptoms such as fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss, and alterations in blood cell counts such as anemia, neutropenia, and thrombocytopenia. In some cases, these hematological changes can lead to recurrent infections. Additionally, patients may experience enlarged spleen, liver, and lymph nodes. Diagnosing LGLL can be challenging due to its non-specific symptoms, which overlap with those of other diseases. Notably, approximately 30% of patients are asymptomatic when initially diagnosed. This makes it imperative for healthcare professionals to consider LGLL as a diagnostic possibility, especially when faced with these overlapping symptoms.

Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The large granular lymphocyte leukemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current large granular lymphocyte leukemia patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The large granular lymphocyte leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total LGLL Diagnosed Incidence Cases

Total Type-Specific Cases of LGLL

Total Mutation-Specific Cases of LGLL

Total Age-Specific Cases of LGLL

Total Clinical Manifestations-Specific Cases of LGLL

Total Treated Cases of LGLL By Line of Therapies

Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Treatment Market

LGL Leukemia, being a chronic condition, may not always necessitate treatment. In approximately 50% of patients, the symptoms do not pose a life-threatening risk or significantly reduce their quality of life, which makes treatment unnecessary. Medical professionals typically recommend treatment when specific symptoms arise, such as severe neutropenia (neutrophil count below 500), frequent infections in neutropenic patients, symptomatic and transfusion-dependent anemia, or the presence of an autoimmune disorder like rheumatoid arthritis that requires treatment.

In cases of LGL Leukemia where treatment is deemed necessary, the approach closely resembles that for chronic NK-cell lymphocytosis. The conventional method for treating LGL Leukemia involves immunosuppressive therapy. However, it's essential to note that treatment recommendations primarily rely on limited retrospective studies. Among the various treatment options, low-dose methotrexate (MTX), cyclophosphamide, and cyclosporine A (CyA) are the agents that have garnered the most clinical experience when used individually.

Supportive care may be an option for patients dealing with anemia or neutropenia in the context of erythropoietin or granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) treatment. However, it's essential to note that these therapies do not address the root cause of the illness. When administered as a standalone treatment, G-CSF can be effective in rapidly increasing the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). This can be particularly valuable for patients experiencing severe febrile neutropenia episodes where a swift neutrophil response is desirable. Nonetheless, it's crucial to recognize that G-CSF doesn't work for all LGL leukemia patients and may even exacerbate splenomegaly and articular symptoms. On the other hand, the use of erythropoietin in LGL leukemia patients has been reported infrequently and has yielded disappointing results.

Key Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Therapies and Companies

VIDAZA (azacitidine): Bristol Myers Squibb

IPH4102 (lacutamab): Innate Pharma

KT-333: Kymera Therapeutics

Siltuximab: EUSA Pharma, Inc.

ABC008: Abcuro, Inc.

DR-01: Dren Bio /Novotech

Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market are expected to change in the coming years. A therapeutic strategy honing in on the JAK/STAT3 pathway may hold significant promise, particularly for individuals dealing with neutropenia. The pressing demand for more reliable treatment options is evident, given the considerable disparity in response rates and complete remission rates associated with existing therapies.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of large granular lymphocyte leukemia, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market. LGL leukemia poses a significant challenge in terms of treatment planning. Acute forms of this leukemia tend to be unresponsive to conventional therapies and exhibit rapid progression. Diagnosis is intricate, often necessitating a series of studies on peripheral blood or bone marrow samples, coupled with a clinical presentation that aligns with the characteristics of this disease.

Moreover, large granular lymphocyte leukemia treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the large granular lymphocyte leukemia market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Size in 2021 USD 5.1 Million Key Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Companies Bristol Myers Squibb, Innate Pharma, Kymera Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Inc., Abcuro, Inc., Dren Bio, Novotech, and others Key Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Therapies VIDAZA (azacitidine), IPH4102 (lacutamab), KT-333, Siltuximab, ABC008, DR-01, and others

Scope of the Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Key Insights 2. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Report Introduction 3. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Treatment and Management 7. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Marketed Drugs 10. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Analysis 12. Large Granular Lymphocyte Leukemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

