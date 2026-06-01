Landis+Gyr Capital Markets Day 2026

Confirms mid-term growth expectations through FY 2028, introduces new Connected Platforms and Grid Intelligence business segments and outlines financial framework

CHAM, Switzerland and NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the distribution grid, today is holding its Capital Markets Day (CMD) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, NY. Executive Management will provide an update on the company's growth strategy, technology roadmap, and financial framework, including the new alignment of the business around the two segments Connected Platforms and Grid Intelligence.

Highlights of the CMD include:

Strong execution against strategic plans to become a focused multinational business with leadership position in all core markets

Well positioned to drive sustainable growth and profitability, supported by a $3.9 billion backlog that provides visibility and durability

Strong momentum across core grid edge technologies, including the high - growth Revelo® and Surent™ platforms, alongside expansion in intelligent gas, flexibility management, software, analytics, and AI - enabled applications

Introduction of new business segments Connected Platforms and Grid Intelligence to accelerate growth and innovation in key markets

Confirmation of mid-term expectations through FY 2028 with further details:

- Mid-single-digit revenue CAGR

- Gross margin of >35%

- Adjusted EBITDA CAGR growing twice the rate of revenue

- Adjusted EPS CAGR growing more than five times the rate of revenue

- Free Cash Flow conversion of approx. 80% from Adjusted EBITDA

Asset-light business generating ROIC in excess of 30% combined with balance sheet strength providing strategic flexibility

Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr, said: "With the introduction of our new business segments, we are well positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities across the evolving energy landscape. Supported by the strongest pipeline in our history and accelerating customer adoption of our technologies, we have built approximately $4 billion in backlog, providing exceptional revenue visibility and underpinning a durable, predictable growth model during this period of generational industry transformation."

Davinder Athwal, Chief Financial Officer of Landis+Gyr, added: "Our market leadership, strong backlog, and disciplined operating model provide a solid foundation for long-term value creation. As we execute our strategy, we remain focused on driving profitable growth, expanding margins, generating strong cash flow, and delivering attractive returns for shareholders."

Read the full ad hoc announcement here.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities in 40 countries, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/5995784/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg