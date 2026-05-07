Landis+Gyr Announces Q4 and Full-Year FY 2025 Financial Results

CHAM, Switzerland, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year FY 2025 ended March 31, 2026.

All amounts and disclosures reflect the Company's continuing operations, comprising the Americas and Asia Pacific segments. The results of the EMEA operations and certain other non-core operations are presented as discontinued operations.

Q4 FY 2025

Very strong execution in Q4 FY 2025 with net revenue up 24.8% YoY to $352.4 million, an adjusted gross margin of 36.7% and order intake of $346.3 million (book-to-bill of 1.0x)

Full-Year FY 2025

Broad-based order intake of $1.1 billion corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 0.95x and resulting in stable backlog of $3.9 billion

Net revenue of $1,166.2 million in FY 2025, an increase of 4.2% driven by the Americas region which grew by 7.8%

Adjusted EBITDA [1] of $167.5 million (up 10.9% YoY), driven by operating leverage and equivalent to a margin of 14.4% (up 90 basis points)

Income from continuing operations of $41.2 million or $1.43 per share and a net loss of $166.6 million including a non-cash impairment related to the EMEA divestment

Cash flow from operating activities of $98.3 million, an increase of 24.6%, resulting in lower net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9 times

Total capital returned to shareholders in FY 2025 of approximately $70 million

Proposed distribution of CHF 1.20 per share (up 4.3%)

Strategy and Outlook

Major strategic milestone achieved with completed divestiture of EMEA business in April 2026

Guidance for FY 2026 with net revenue of between $1,075 and $1,125 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 14.5% and 15.5%

Expectations through FY 2028: Mid-single digit (%) revenue CAGR with adjusted EBITDA growing at approximately twice that rate

"In financial year 2025, we executed on both our strategic transformation and operational targets. In April 2026 we achieved a major milestone in the transformation of Landis+Gyr with the closing of the divestment of our EMEA business. Landis+Gyr is now a focused global business with a substantially elevated profitability and cash generation profile. Compared to the structural setup of Landis+Gyr in 2024, we improved EBITDA margin by 450 basis points. Further, I am also very pleased with the continued success of our teams and the strong momentum of our leading grid edge technology with our customers as reflected in the solid order intake in FY 2025. With a backlog of close to $4 billion and key strategic initiatives implemented, we enter FY 2026 with a strong foundation for sustainable value creation," said Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr.

Davinder Athwal, Chief Financial Officer of Landis+Gyr, commented: "FY 2025 results reflect the disciplined execution and continued progress in strengthening our organizational and cost structure. In FY 2025, we returned approximately $70 million to our shareholders, and we intend to further increase shareholder remuneration this year. Looking ahead, while our project-driven business can create quarter-to-quarter fluctuations due to the phasing in execution of large-scale deployments, which we expect in 2026, we anticipate underlying positive trends to continue. For FY 2026, we guide for net revenue of between $1.075 billion and $1.125 billion alongside an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.5% to 15.5%, and we expect our cash flow profile to improve significantly. Supported by a strong backlog position, we expect mid-single digits revenue CAGR through FY 2028 with adjusted EBITDA growing at approximately twice that rate."

Read the full ad hoc announcement here.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

[1] For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see chapter "Supplemental Reconciliations and Definitions (unaudited)" in this ad hoc announcement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/5958703/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg