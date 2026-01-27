Mitsubishi Electric and Landis+Gyr Accelerate Grid Edge Innovation as Mitsubishi Electric Takes Part in Landis+Gyr's Application Ecosystem

ATLANTA and TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for business collaboration to advance grid edge intelligence and accelerate the energy transition. As part of this collaboration, Mitsubishi Electric has joined Landis+Gyr's growing Application (App) Ecosystem.

Landis+Gyr's App Ecosystem is an open, scalable platform that empowers developers to create apps delivering advanced analytics, operational optimization, and consumer engagement—all within a secure environment. Mitsubishi Electric will leverage Landis+Gyr's ecosystem to develop edge applications and create advanced use cases, integrating with Landis+Gyr's intelligent edge capable devices such as its industry-leading grid sensor, Revelo®.

Mitsubishi Electric brings decades of expertise in energy systems and grid management to a growing community of innovators focused on solving today's most pressing energy challenges. Through this collaboration with Landis+Gyr, utilities will gain tools to manage the increasing complexity of grid operations, enhance grid stability and reliability, unlock new capabilities for distributed energy resources (DERs), and foster customer engagement. At the same time, consumers will be empowered to optimize their energy consumption and make more effective use of their devices and equipment. The solution will initially focus on North America—where DERs are rapidly expanding and grid edge intelligence is advancing quickly—unlocking a variety of innovative use cases.

"Mitsubishi Electric's unparalleled expertise—from power generation to home appliances—will play a key role in delivering advanced applications that improve grid edge intelligence, enhance utility decision-making, and foster innovation that benefits both utilities and their customers," said Amith Kota, Landis+Gyr's Chief Product and Technology Officer.

"We anticipate a future in which energy resources become highly decentralized, enabling a new generation of social infrastructure powered by autonomous decision‑making and control at the edge. Through our collaboration with Landis+Gyr, a global leader in grid edge platforms, we will integrate centralized system‑optimization capabilities with intelligent edge functions. By seamlessly connecting energy, assets, and data, this collaboration aims to create new value not only in the energy sector but across a wide range of social and industrial infrastructures. Through this initiative, we are committed to contributing to the realization of a smarter, more flexible, and more sustainable society," said Soichi Hamamoto, Executive Officer (Associate), Group President, Energy & Industrial Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of \150=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025

