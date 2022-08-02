LambdaTest's intelligent test orchestration platform HyperExecute is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to HyperExecute to seamlessly orchestrate their testing and achieve a quicker go-to-market.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, today announced the availability of HyperExecute, a lightning-quick intelligent test orchestration platform, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

LambdaTest's HyperExecute is a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation (Selenium, Playwright, and others) tests at the fastest speed possible. It is up to 70% faster than traditional cloud-based automation grids.

Existing automation testing platforms are inherently slow because of lots of network hops that happen during each test. In the traditional approach, triggered test scenarios are first sent to the hub, which in turn are scheduled to run on the best-suited node. This results in unnecessary latency as many network components are involved in the entire process. Also, multiple network hops with separated components result in increased test flakiness, a factor that is the biggest hindrance to time to market.

Using Microsoft Azure's worldwide data centers, HyperExecute unifies all the components into a single execution environment that eliminates these network hops and cuts down the test execution time. This enables businesses to test code and fix issues at a much faster pace and hence achieve an accelerated time to market.

HyperExecute comes with real-time console logs for test execution, intelligent grouping of tests to reduce total build time, artifacts management, automatic reporting, and automatic retries on failures. It is also available across Windows, Mac, and Linux.

"We've worked with Microsoft Azure to build HyperExecute. It is a game-changing smart test orchestration platform that will ensure that developers get quicker feedback, thereby enabling businesses to go to market faster," said Mayank Bhola, co-founder and head of product development at LambdaTest. "We've had some amazing feedback from our early customers, who are amongst the biggest enterprises globally. We can't wait for the world to try out HyperExecute through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome LambdaTest's HyperExecute to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 7000+ customers, one million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any platform and programming language at blazing fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster. Test at Scale (TAS) helps developers get fine-grain control over test quality by gaining deep insights about test execution, flaky test management, and cutting down feedback times by running only impacted tests and, thereby, helping get faster feedback on code changes. TAS is open source and supports multiple testing frameworks.

