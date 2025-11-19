LambdaTest Recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading AI-agentic quality engineering platform, has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools. A complimentary copy of this research report is available here.

With the rise of AI agents in developer workflows, LambdaTest's recently launched Agent-to-Agent testing platform is redefining how organizations test and validate AI agents, from conversation flow accuracy and intent recognition to tone consistency and complex reasoning. As AI applications grow increasingly sophisticated, traditional testing methods struggle to keep pace with their dynamic nature, and LambdaTest's innovations bridge this critical gap.

Building on this innovation, LambdaTest's AI-Agentic testing cloud empowers quality engineering teams to accelerate their testing lifecycle through intelligent automation and orchestration. With AI-driven test creation, management, and execution, teams can achieve faster feedback loops, greater test accuracy, and greater efficiency across their quality processes, empowering organizations to deliver flawless digital experiences at scale. It offers an MCP server that lets teams seamlessly integrate their AI assistants with the LambdaTest platform, significantly reducing triage and troubleshooting time. With MCP Server, users can run and orchestrate tests across HyperExecute, Automation Cloud, Accessibility Testing Cloud, and Visual Testing Cloud.

As organizations increasingly prioritize collaboration and service quality in AI-augmented software testing, LambdaTest continues to strengthen its customer-first approach, focusing on responsive support and seamless service delivery.

"Quality engineering is evolving faster than ever, and AI is at the heart of that transformation," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder at LambdaTest. "We believe our recognition as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools reinforces our commitment to redefining how teams approach quality engineering by combining AI-native innovation with speed, scalability, and the confidence to deliver exceptional digital experiences."

To learn more about LambdaTest's AI-native quality engineering platform, visit https://www.lambdatest.com/.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools, By Joachim Herschmann, Sushant Singhal, Ross Power, C.A. Swan, 6 October 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com.

