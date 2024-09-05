LambdaTest Launches Unified Test Manager to Transform Test Management and Enhance Efficiency

LambdaTest's latest release streamlines test case organization, real-time tracking, and project management with its AI-powered Test Manager, setting a new standard for productivity and collaboration in testing.

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, introduces its latest offering, Unified Test Manager, a solution designed to redefine test management, triggering, and reporting. This all-in-one tool centralizes every aspect of the testing lifecycle, delivering a streamlined and highly efficient experience. With the Test Manager, testing teams can now effortlessly organize tasks, generate scenarios, and monitor real-time results with unprecedented ease.

The tool is equipped with a user-friendly interface that allows for the creation of detailed, customized test cases, ensuring thorough coverage across all testing scenarios. Acting as a centralized repository, it enables users to effectively manage and organize test cases. Test plans and builds are easily accessible and can be updated seamlessly, enhancing the overall efficiency of test management.

Creating projects is a crucial first step in Test Manager, providing a structured approach to organizing and managing testing efforts. Each project acts as a container for test cases, allowing users to categorize and streamline their testing activities effectively.

The Insights Dashboard offers a detailed overview of key Test Manager features. It includes data on total test cases, manual and automated test case counts, and automation coverage percentages. Users can filter data based on specific date ranges to track trends and performance. Further, The build summary highlights the status of test cases—whether passed, failed, skipped, or not started—while the test case summary provides insights into the types of testing chosen.

Manual Test Case creation is made simple with Test Manager, allowing users to efficiently develop and manage test cases from a single platform. For Automated Test Cases, the platform integrates AI to auto-generate BDD scenarios from automated test runs, further optimizing test management.

Test Plan Creation is straightforward and intuitive, with users able to define and structure test plans to achieve specific objectives. This structured approach ensures that key goals are tested and verified systematically.

The tool also offers the feature of Build creation- essential for executing and evaluating test plans. Test Manager facilitates this by allowing users to create builds, assign test cases, and attach evidence, providing a comprehensive and documented approach to validation.

Test Manager also features seamless Integration with JIRA, linking test cases with JIRA issues to enhance project management and collaboration. This integration ensures real-time updates and alignment between testing activities and project tasks.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest stated, "Our new Test Manager represents a significant advancement in test management. By combining advanced features with AI capabilities, we're setting a new standard for efficiency and effectiveness in testing. We're excited to see how this tool will transform testing workflows and drive better outcomes for our users."

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

