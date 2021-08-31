Labelling Equipment Sales will top US$ 4.9 Bn in 2031; U.K., Germany to Remain Highly Lucrative Pockets for Sales: FMI

The recent report by FMI predicts the future outlook of labeling equipment market to remain positive. It also offers insights primary factors that will influence growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. The survey includes detailed analysis of competitive landscape. It profiles some of the leading market players and examines the impact of their growth strategies on the global market.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global labeling equipment market revenue totaled US$ 3.4 bn in 2020 and it is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.9 bn in 2031. FMI has forecast the market to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.

According to the report, the top 5 companies will occupy 15 to 18% value share in 2021. This is indicative of high prevalence of competition in the market.

As per FMI, the global labeling equipment market is expected to register 4.4% year on year growth rate in 2021 and total 444 thousand units. In the coming years, the market will gain from digitalization and expansion of e-commerce.

COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged growth of pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry as there was a sharp incline for consumption of pharmaceutical products. User friendly and safe pharmaceutical labels are gaining momentum, therefore manufacturers are investing in product development and product launches.

Automation of labeling equipment technology and robotic integration aimed at improving motion controls will aid the overall market. Besides this, sales will increase with the advent of touch sensitive built-in hardware and modular software designs.

Improvement in product design through embedded USB programming, digital counter inputs, and HMI connectivity will pave opportunities for growth in the coming years. As per the report, the demand for pressure sensitive labelling equipment will rise since it ensures lesser expenditure on maintenance and offers improved application speed.

"Key players in the global labeling equipment market are investing in product development to reduce need of human intervention for packaging across various industries and subsequently reduce the chances of human errors," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Europe is estimated to hold 28% share in the global labeling equipment market in 2021, while will emerge dominant in the region.

is estimated to hold 28% share in the global labeling equipment market in 2021, while will emerge dominant in the region. The U.S. is expected to play a major role in shaping the future of labeling equipment market as the country has access to high-end, sophisticated technology and superior service for maximizing productivity.

India is expected to hold 7.8% value share in labeling equipment market in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% as demand in the country is highly influenced by flexible trade policies, favorable business environment, technological development, and availability of skilled workers.

is expected to hold 7.8% value share in labeling equipment market in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% as demand in the country is highly influenced by flexible trade policies, favorable business environment, technological development, and availability of skilled workers. China is one of the leading exporters in machinery and equipment industry. This will seal its position as a highly lucrative market for labelling equipment in East Asia .

is one of the leading exporters in machinery and equipment industry. This will seal its position as a highly lucrative market for labelling equipment in . Healthcare and pharmaceutical sector is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period owing to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth Drivers

The global labeling equipment market is expected to rise amid the launch of novel technologies with scientific breakthroughs, encouraging greater automation.

COVID-19 pandemic supported spike in consumption of pharmaceutical products, which fuelled the demand for labeling equipment amid rising focus on pharmaceutical labels.

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the global labeling equipment market are investing in expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and product development to stay ahead in the competition.

For instance, Cosmo Films Ltd., launched BOPP based direct thermal printable top coated film in July 2021 for various applications in thermal printing.

The Sidel Group expanded its geographical reach in India on July 30th 2019 to cater demand of Asia Pacific market.

The key players operating in the global labeling equipment market as profiled by FMI are:

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Krones AG

KWT Machine Systems Co. Ltd.

Label-Aire, Inc.

Sidel Group

Nita Labeling Equipment

FUJI Seal International Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Pack Leader Machinery Inc.

Accutek Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

Pro Mach, Inc.

HERMA Labeling Machines

Sacmi Imola S.C

Langguth

Accraply Inc.

Multi Pack Machinery Company

World Pack Automation Systems Private Limited

Evolabel AB

Avery Dennison Corporation

Markem-Imaje Corporation

More Insights on the Labeling Equipment Market

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of the demand for labeling equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global labeling equipment market on the basis of:

Product Type

Top Labeling Equipment

Bottom Labeling machine

Top & Bottom Labeling Equipment

Wrap Labeling Equipment

Front & Back Labeling Equipment

Full Body Sleeve Labeling Equipment

Technology

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Labeling Equipment

Primary Applicators

Print & Apply

RFID Labeling Solution

Labeling Type

Adhesive Based Labeling

Non-Adhesive Based Labeling

End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare& Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electricals & Electronics

E-Commerce

Automotive

Homecare

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

and Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Global Labeling Equipment Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into labeling equipment market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for labeling equipment market between 2021 and 2031

Labeling equipment market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends, evaluation of current market size, and technological advancements within the industry

Labeling equipment market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

