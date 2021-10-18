La Perla and Quantum Metric set the standard for luxury online experiences

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organisations build better digital products faster, today announced a new partnership with iconic luxury fashion brand La Perla. Quantum Metric will help the global luxury fashion business elevate its digital shopping experience to match that of its physical store or concessions.

La Perla was particularly impressed by the platform's ability to help testing for new innovations with real-time feedback, allowing for the most agile approach possible to product design. Quantum Metric's will also be used to map customer journeys on its website and flag unexpected customer behaviour points quickly, to ensure exceptional levels of customer support.

La Perla is keen to impress that it doesn't invest in new technology for the sake of it. The company needs to know it's going to demonstrate business value quickly. As well as enabling it to deliver superb customer experiences. It views Quantum Metric that goes further to give the team the data it needs to help future product development, and an instant competitive advantage.

Efrat Ravid, CMO at Quantum Metric said, "Delivering a high quality online customer experience was complex enough before the pandemic, but the additional virtual footfall has brought about an impossible situation for customer service teams. Compounding this, a whole new level of online competition means retailers must impress quickly or risk losing customers to rivals.

"Adopting an agile, iterative approach to product development is essential for industries like luxury fashion so that they can keep up with evolving trends and a demanding clientele. La Perla is one of the few companies setting the standard when it comes to providing a luxury experience to match the luxury product. In this, I know that Quantum Metric is uniquely positioned to help the company achieve that goal, and can't wait to see the great results we can achieve together."

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more about Quantum Metric and Continuous Product Design, visit www.quantummetric.com

About La Perla

Founded in 1954 by visionary corsetiere Ada Masotti in her Bologna atelier, La Perla's story began with her mission to intimately understand and empower the female form.

The leading luxury brand combines rich Italian artisanal heritage with revolutionary, intricate and unrivalled craftsmanship creating elegant and superior lingerie, swimwear and nightwear - everyday luxury pieces to be treasured for a lifetime.

With an illustrious history spanning more than six decades, Ada's vision still remains at La Perla's core, with innovation in mind and passion at its heart. La Perla is dedicated to sincerely caring for women through all moments of their lives, big or small, supporting both their physical and emotional needs to help them feel confident and beautiful.

La Perla is stocked by internationally renowned boutiques, iconic department stores and global online retailers, as well as their own e-commerce site, worldwide flagships and concessions.

