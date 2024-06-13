KuCoin Research Report Highlights Crypto Market Surge in May with AUM for BTC ETF Rebounded to $60 Bn Mark

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest monthly report by KuCoin Research, the crypto market experienced a significant uptick in activity and positive developments throughout May 2024. A major highlight was the unexpected regulatory approval of a Spot Ethereum ETF , which has significantly bolstered market confidence. The total assets under management (AUM) for Bitcoin spot ETFs rebounded to the $60 billion mark, reflecting renewed investor interest. Meanwhile,the stablecoin sector is showing mixed performance, with USDC and FDUSD seeing declines, while USDe achieving a new issuance peak.

Distinct trends were observed in public chains and Layer2 solutions , with platforms such as Base and Linea continuing to attract net inflows, standing out in a market shifting away from once-dominant narratives of high-performance public chains and low-cost on-chain fees. Despite a slight decrease in the number of disclosed crypto investment projects and funding amounts month-over-month, the year-over-year growth suggests sustained capital interest and developmental potential in the industry.

The KuCoin Monthly Research Report provides valuable insights and data analysis that helps industry participants make informed decisions and stay updated on the latest advancements.

