KuCoin Pay Partners with 2Game Digital to Expand Web3 Utility in Global Gaming

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its crypto payment arm, KuCoin Pay, has entered into a strategic partnership with 2Game Digital, a global leader in gaming ecommerce, esports, and competitive gaming ecosystems under GCL Global Holdings (Nasdaq: GCL). This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing seamless cryptocurrency payments to mainstream gaming audiences.

As part of its long-term vision, 2Game Digital is actively investing in Web3 integration across its platforms, including the development of the 2Game Token — a blockchain-based utility token designed to power loyalty programs, competitive play, and token-gated rewards for gamers worldwide.

Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business at KuCoin, said:

"This partnership with 2Game Digital is another milestone in our mission to make cryptocurrency a frictionless part of everyday life. Gaming is one of the most dynamic industries embracing Web3, and by integrating KuCoin Pay into 2Game's ecosystem, we're enabling millions of gamers to enjoy a more seamless, secure, and borderless payment experience."

Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL, said:

"We're proud to be the first in our industry to offer this groundbreaking crypto payment solution. This partnership not only opens the door to a new era of secure, instant, and seamless transactions, it also allows us to tap into a thriving global crypto community. By integrating KuCoin's technology, we're expanding our reach and giving millions of users new ways to engage with our platform. And for those who choose to pay with crypto, we're unlocking exclusive perks - from special discounts to early access to 2Game Digital's highly anticipated Token ICO. This is more than just a payment method; it's a major step forward in redefining digital commerce."

To celebrate the partnership launch, KuCoin Pay and 2Game Digital are offering exclusive promotions starting August 29, 2025.

Receive a 20% instant discount on eligible purchases across 2game.com/Kucoin

Receive new release discounts

Get access to biweekly exclusive offers, bundles, limited drops for KuCoin Pay users

Early access whitelisting for the highly anticipated 2Game Token ICO

Please see more details in the official announcement .

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency transactions for both online and offline sales. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay delivers fast, secure, and borderless payments to a global audience.

Learn more about KuCoin Pay: https://www.kucoin.com/pay

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com

About 2Game Digital

Part of GCL Global Holdings, 2Game Digital operates:

2Game.com – Official global ecommerce store specializing in digital games and products.

2Game Esports – Global esports division with professional teams competing in Valorant and FGC (Fighting Game Community) titles, including Street Fighter 6.

2Game Pro – Platform combining gamified loyalty, competitive play, and play-to-earn mechanics.

2Game Digital is dedicated to redefining digital gaming commerce, engagement, and community-building through its unique ecosystem.

For more details, visit: www.2game.com

