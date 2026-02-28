KuCoin Ranks Among Top Three Exchanges in Animoca Brands Research 2025 Listing Report

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin has been ranked among the top three cryptocurrency exchanges by total token listings in the Animoca Brands Research's 2025 Listing Report, reflecting continued activity in primary-market listings.

According to the report, KuCoin recorded a 31% year-over-year increase in token listings in 2025. The report highlights the exchange's strong participation in primary token listings, indicating sustained engagement in early-stage project onboarding.

The data also shows that KuCoin maintains a measurable presence across the $30M–$500M+ fully diluted valuation (FDV) range. The report notes that top-tier exchanges account for approximately 25% of listings within the $500M+ FDV category, suggesting increasing selectivity in higher-capitalization segments.

Liquidity trends in the report point to a broader market shift. Projects with FDV above $100M recorded first-day trading volumes between 1.44x and 1.78x the 2024 average. On a 30-day basis, the $100M–$500M FDV segment posted the fastest growth, reaching 2.12x the prior-year average.

In addition, KuCoin ranked fifth in tokenized gold trading volume, reflecting participation in the growing real-world asset (RWA) sector, particularly in on-chain representations of traditional defensive assets.

The report suggests that exchange competition in 2025 is increasingly shaped by listing composition, liquidity distribution, and asset structure diversification rather than listing volume alone. Learn more in the full report .

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg