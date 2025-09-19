KuCoin Futures Implements Trading Upgrade for Improved Execution and Risk Management

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency platform built on trust, is proud to announce that KuCoin Futures has rolled out an integrated system upgrade tailored to professional and high-frequency trading needs. It emphasizes faster execution, more reliable risk controls, efficient capital use, and a smoother user experience. The update optimizes key stages in the trading process and adds four features: Pre-Market Futures, Hedge Mode, One-Tap Reverse, and Market Close. These reduce operational steps and enhance trade reliability amid market fluctuations.

1

The upgrade rebuilds core infrastructure around execution certainty, drawing on user feedback from ongoing dialogues to address frontline needs through rapid product iterations and release cadence. Pre-Market Futures support early price discovery and hedging; Hedge Mode allows side-specific position handling with separate fees and liquidations to boost efficiency and curb risks; One-Tap Reverse streamlines direction changes; and Market Close enables closing all open orders at once at market price to quickly reduce exposure. Together, they cut latency and slippage while aligning risk and action.

Jack, Global Head of Business at KuCoin Futures, said: "Our progress is inseparable from user support; we always focus on users' trading experience. At every stop of the Global Tour, we conduct one-to-one reviews with partners and professional traders, turning the most urgent pain points into a clear product task list. The consolidated launch of four capabilities puts 'faster execution, more stable risk control, and higher capital efficiency' into actual tools, helping users make more certain decisions in volatile conditions. Next, we will maintain high-frequency iterations and a closed feedback loop, moving from 'usable' to 'easy to use,' and then to 'frequently used.'"

Since Q2, KuCoin Futures has noted steady growth in user activity and platform metrics, underscoring the value of user-focused improvements. At the same time, KuCoin Futures is certified No. 4 globally by Coinglass, and its CMC derivatives ranking continues to trend upward.

Going forward, KuCoin Futures will pursue combined offline engagement and online refinements in matching, risk models, fees, and usability. The features are live on web and app; see in-platform details for access. KuCoin Futures is committed to practical tools and sustainable market growth.

Disclaimer

This press release may include information from third-party or commercial sources, is provided for reference only and does not constitute financial or investment advice, an offer, solicitation, or guarantee. We disclaim liability for any losses that may result from reliance on this information. Investments and trading involve risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should conduct their own research, exercise prudence, and assume full responsibility for their decisions. Products or services referenced herein may not be available in all regions. For details, please refer to the Terms of Use and Risk Disclosure.

About KuCoin Futures

Launched in 2019, KuCoin Futures is the derivatives arm of KuCoin, offering a wide range of perpetual and quarterly contracts across major cryptocurrencies. Built for both retail and institutional users, KuCoin Futures delivers a powerful and intuitive trading experience backed by robust liquidity and advanced risk management systems. The platform supports cross-margin and isolated-margin modes, customizable leverage, and a comprehensive API, making it one of the most user-friendly and scalable derivatives platforms in the industry.

To learn more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/futures

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777056/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg