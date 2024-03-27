KuCoin Announces $10 Million Gratitude Airdrop in KCS and BTC for Community Support

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto exchange, just announced a groundbreaking initiative - an airdrop $10 million in BTC and KCS to its users as a token of appreciation for their continued support. As the People's Exchange, KuCoin is committed to improving user experience and strengthening trust among its community. Outlining the motivations behind the initiative, Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin issued a CEO letter to users and supporters of the leading crypto exchange.

Dear Users and Supporters of KuCoin,

I would like to express my gratitude to all KuCoin users, for your support, trust and companionship during the past few days, as well as the past 7 years. We will absolutely ensure the security of user assets as always and comply with regulations to fulfill our trust.

As everyone knows, KuCoin's journey has not been smooth sailing. Over seven years, we have faced numerous challenges, much like the tumultuous development of the entire crypto industry. Each time, as we weathered these ups and downs, doubts and concerns arose. However, staying true to our core beliefs and holding onto a positive vision for the industry, we have become stronger with each challenge overcome, earning the trust of more users and industry partners along the way.

From the beginning, KuCoin's mission has been to grow alongside the crypto industry and to drive global recognition, acceptance, and love for this sector. Our commitment to user value has always been our guiding principle. In the early days of October 2017, at the very early stage of KuCoin, we made the unprecedented decision in the industry to proactively acquire and compensate users in large amounts due to the abnormal delisting of the CFD project. This act of proactive compensation marked the origin of the title of "People's Exchange" - a testament to the community's original affirmation of us. We have always treasured this rare trust, and being "People's Exchange" is our proudest label.

Recently, on March 26th and 27th, some users experienced longer-than-expected wait times during the withdrawal process. As "People's Exchange," we feel a deep sense of responsibility for this inconvenience and would like to sincerely apologize.

To express our profound gratitude for your support and patience, KuCoin will launch a special airdrop event totaling 10 million USD in KCS and BTC. We hope that through this initiative, we can express our gratitude for the support of our loyal users. Thank you for your understanding and support. KuCoin will continue to strive for higher quality and safer services, growing together with you.

The rules will be announced officially within 3 days, please be aware of any form of scams.

Heartfelt thanks, and we wish you a pleasant experience with KuCoin! We also invite you to join us in witnessing the gradual flourishing of the entire crypto industry, all the way to changing the world!

Sincerely,

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin

