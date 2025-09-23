Kraft Paper Market worth $14.24 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Kraft Paper Market by Grade (Unbleached Kraft, Bleached Kraft, Unbleached Sack), Packaging Form (Industrial Bags, Wraps), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Building & Construction), & Region – Global Forecast to 2030" , The global kraft paper market is projected to reach USD 14.24 billion by 2030 from USD 12.50 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The kraft paper market is poised for steady growth due to the increasing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging and the rising restrictions on single-use plastics. Its low cost, durability, and cost-effectiveness make it an ideal choice for industries such as food, e-commerce, retail, and construction. Additionally, the rapid expansion of online shopping and advancements in paper manufacturing and printing technologies are further driving the demand for kraft paper products.

By grade, the unbleached kraft segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The unbleached kraft segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the kraft paper market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its high strength, durability, and sustainability. The low level of chemical processing and the preservation of its natural brown appearance make unbleached kraft both more sustainable and economically viable compared to bleached kraft products. It has many applications, including industrial bags, grocery bags, and protective wrappings, making it highly useful in the construction, food, and retail industries.

By packaging form, the grocery bags segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024

In 2024, the grocery bags segment accounted for the second-largest share of the kraft paper market. This is driven by increasing policies against plastic bags and growing consumer preference for biodegradable options. Kraft paper grocery bags are not only biodegradable but also durable, making them a sustainable choice for both retailers and consumers. The rising competition from supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, along with greater awareness of plastic waste reduction programs, has further amplified the demand for kraft paper grocery bags.

By end-use industry, the building & construction segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024

In 2024, the building and construction segment accounted for the second-largest share of the kraft paper market. This was due to the extensive use of kraft paper in packaging heavy-duty materials, such as cement, adhesives, and chemicals, as well as in wrapping and sacks. The tensile strength and durability of kraft paper make it ideal for carrying and protecting bulk construction materials, ensuring safe construction and transportation.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the kraft paper market in 2024

In 2024, the kraft paper market in Europe held the second-largest share, driven by a strong demand for sustainable packaging solutions and regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste. The region's well-established food & beverage, personal care, and retail sectors are increasingly choosing kraft paper for products such as bags, pouches, and wrappings due to its environmental benefits. Additionally, the rapid growth of online shopping in Europe has further contributed to this market expansion.

Key Players

The kraft paper market comprises major players such as Mondi (UK), International Paper (US), Stora Enso (Finland), Billerud (Sweden), and APP Group (Indonesia). These key players have adopted acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and product launches as strategies to enhance their positions in the kraft paper market.

