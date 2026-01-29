OmniTaaS recognized as 'Emerging Leader' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the RFID Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTaaS, a company specializing in RFID technology for real-time asset tracking, comprehensive supply chain traceability, and manufacturing collaboration solutions, has been recognized as an 'Emerging Leader' in the RFID sector on the MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform.

The company has reinforced its position in the intelligent IIoT-enabled digital twin domain, advancing operational intelligence through its Premise-on-Cloud™ architecture and mobile RFID and job tracking services, delivering secure, unobtrusive shop-floor monitoring even in highly intricate operational settings. Its Tracking-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering streamlines deployment, accelerates digital transformation initiatives, enhances productivity, and delivers an optimal return on investment for enterprises globally.

"We are impressed by Omnitaas's pioneering approach in their Traceability-as-a-Service (TaaS) solution delivering real-time shop-floor operational intelligence in the cloud. Their Premise-on-Cloud™ architecture, is a first, in securely delivering global asset and supply chain traceability through intelligent operational collaboration boosting productivity and ROI in complex industrial settings," says Shrikant Mahankar, Research Manager at MarketsandMarkets.

The company has successfully deployed advanced RFID solutions across industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail, delivering real-time visibility, end-to-end traceability, and operational automation. These deployments enable enterprises to reduce manual errors, optimize workflows to significantly improve asset utilization, performance and operational efficiencies.

"We are pleased to be identified by M&M as an emerging leader in the IoT digital transformation sector. This acknowledgment affirms our strategy of leveraging AI to support enterprises in achieving effective asset management and operational transparency. TaaS was developed in response to customer challenges in supplier management, traceability, and on-time delivery. Our distinctive Premise-on-Cloud™ solutions facilitate seamless, secure, and highly reliable collaboration among manufacturing partners," stated Raj Sakena, CEO and Managing Director of Omnitaas Corporation.

OmniTaaS's Premise-on-Cloud™ architecture seamlessly integrates and extends existing MRP, WMS, and Asset Management systems, with scalable, and secure, real-time tracking solutions.

Mobile and visual tracking tools, such as TaaS-MobileView and TaaS-MapView, enable visual shop-floor monitoring, alerts and task management. TaaS has enabled enterprises to adopt RFID in operations with lower upfront investment, faster deployment times, with accurate and predictable return on investment. AI-driven analytics transform RFID data into actionable insights and smarter decision-intelligence, operational efficiency, and cost reductions. Supporting both RFID and barcode technologies, the company ensures interoperability across diverse industries and legacy systems, making digital transformation accessible and scalable. With strategic partnerships and a global presence spanning Dallas, Texas, and Bengaluru, India, OmniTaaS continues to deliver end-to-end, innovative solutions worldwide.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & startups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors can leverage the platform to enhance visibility, refine their positioning, and engage with relevant customer segments across niche and mainstream markets. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. 360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like access control and cybersecurity.

About Omnitaas Corporation

Omnitaas has pioneered the delivery of cloud-based operational digital-twins to increase productivity and manufacturing collaboration across supplier networks. Our mission is to provide a securely integrated observability solution that delivers real-time actionable insights through high-integrity collaboration directly with operations. Our unique SaaS-based approach elevates collaboration to deliver unparalleled transparency and compliance, eliminating risks before they impact your top- and bottom-line. Customers can immediately achieve end-to-end asset tracking and process traceability, increasing decision intelligence and employee productivity, without any enterprise deployment headaches.

Omnitaas is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operations in Bangalore, India. TaaS digital-twins have been successfully deployed across a variety of production environments. We drive ROI by achieving substantial improvements in operational and capital efficiencies, staff productivity, reduction in loss and increased revenue through higher on-time delivery and customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.omnitaas.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™, recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report, is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With a broad lens on emerging technologies, the company is proficient in co-creating exceptional growth for clients worldwide.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust it to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, MarketsandMarkets helps businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving and disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

