Kosher Food Market to Reach $25.62 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for high quality and safer food products among consumers, and surge in demand for kosher food by lactose intolerant consumers propel the growth of the global kosher food market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Kosher Food Market by Product Type (Culinary Products, Snacks & Savory, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Meat, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026." According to the report, the global kosher food industry was estimated at $19.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints & opportunities-

Rise in demand for high quality and safer food products among consumers, and surge in demand for kosher food by lactose intolerant consumers fuel the growth of the global kosher food market. On the other hand, availability of alternative food products impedes the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, increase in investment by companies to innovate new kosher-based food products and rise in sales of kosher food through online stores are expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6387

The meat segment to retain its dominance during the estimated period-

Based on product type, the meat segment accounted for around one-third of the global kosher food market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by 2026. The consumption of kosher foods by non-Jewish consumers and private label suppliers to reach the leading market players for growth of their business are the factors propelling the growth of the segment. The snacks and savory segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The emerging market players with a new variety of food items are driving the growth of the segment.

The supermarkets and hypermarket segment to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarket segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global kosher food market. Increase in retail sales channel penetration in developing markets and availability of various brands of kosher certified products are the factors that drive the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the online segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in Internet penetration across the globe.

North America to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global kosher food market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2019 to 2026. Availability of kosher food products in various distribution channels in the region is driving the growth of the market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by 2026. This is attributed to the growth of kosher food market in Europe and North America region and large number of millennials population in the Asia- Pacific region is driving the growth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6387

Key players in the market-

Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc.

Conagra Brands

General Mills (Yoplait)

Unilever

Cargill

Nestle

Dean Foods

PepsiCo Beverage & Foods (Tropicana)

The Hain Celestial Group

Bob's Red Mill

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Meat Substitute Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

U.S. Baby Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Bakery Ingredients Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Kids Snacks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Food and Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research