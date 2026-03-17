Korean Air deploys IBS Software's iFlight Platform to transform Flight Operations and Crew Management

SEOUL, South Korea, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Air has successfully deployed the iFlight airline operations platform from IBS Software, a leading AI-driven company in the travel technology sector, as the mission-critical system to manage its flight operations and crew management.

Korean Air deploys IBS Software's iFlight Platform to enhance flight operations and crew management

Following a rigorous evaluation process, Korean Air selected iFlight for its ability to unify operations control, crew planning, crew tracking and training on a single, cloud-native platform. The deployment marks a significant milestone in Korean Air's digital transformation, enabling greater operational resilience, higher crew productivity and satisfaction and improved decision-making powered by real-time data.

The implementation was phased, with Operations Control going live first, followed by Crew Tracking and Crew Planning. The platform's scalability will be further validated through the upcoming integration with Asiana Airlines, where it will support a significant increase in fleet size, crew volume and route complexity.

Beyond immediate efficiencies, iFlight positions Korean Air to benefit from data centralization, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to drive long-term operational excellence.

"Partnering with Korean Air, one of the world's most prestigious carriers, to deliver such a complex and mission-critical transformation is a proud moment for IBS Software," said Ryo Funakoshi, SVP and Head of East Asia, IBS Software. "This is the first full-scope deployment of iFlight covering a global full-service carrier with pilots, cabin crew and aircraft management. It demonstrates the scalability, reliability and innovation that our customers expect as they build the airlines of the future."

"This successful deployment is the result of a long, collaborative journey with IBS Software built on trust, innovation and a shared vision," said Kenny Chang, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Korean Air. "By migrating to the iFlight cloud-native platform, we have unified our operations with a level of agility that matches the scale and complexity of our global network. This transformation not only streamlines our internal processes and empowers our crew but directly supports our mission to provide a seamless travel experience for our passengers."

This latest deployment underlines IBS Software's commitment to delivering full-scope, single-source platforms that enable airlines to build scalable, intelligent, data-driven operations, and marks a significant milestone for iFlight's market expansion.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 25 million passengers in 2025. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 116 cities in 39 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 165 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Airline of the Year from both Air Transport World and Airline Ratings.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and x.com/koreanair_ke.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading AI-driven product company in the travel technology sector, delivering intelligent, mission-critical solutions to global customers across aviation, cargo & logistics, and leisure & hospitality. IBS Software powers core commercial and operational capabilities for many of the world's leading travel brands. Solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

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