LONDON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOORUI is kicking off its Black Friday sale with massive price cuts on a range of top-selling monitors, with discounts of up to 35%. Whether you're immersed in gaming or focused on work, you can enjoy the exceptional performance of a premium display. This exclusive offer is only available on Amazon during the promotion period.

Featured Promotional Products

KOORUI Black Friday Sale: Unbeatable Deals on High-Performance Monitors

KOORUI Official Flagship Store Discount Page on Amazon UK



[Shop Now] (https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/page/90B0EB84-5DE0-435C-98DF-93BF4496189A?channel=11-26-UK-RP )

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a leading powerhouse in China's semiconductor display industry. Founded on May 4, 2021, coinciding with Youth Day, KOORUI is dedicated to the design, research, development, and sales of smart hardware and consumer electronics.

Leveraging the group's extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of "Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence", KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

CONTACT: support@koorui.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569124/KOORUI_Black_Friday_Sale_Unbeatable_Deals_High_Performance_Monitors.jpg