LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the global leaders in the display industry, KOORUI is set to unveil a range of cutting-edge products at CES 2025, showcasing advancements in both technology and user experience. These launches mark another milestone in delivering innovative display solutions to consumers. We warmly invite you to visit KOORUI at Booth #35609 in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center to explore these products firsthand.

KOORUI to Unveil the World's First Monitor with a 750Hz Refresh Rate at CES 2025

The highlight of the new product lineup is the world's first consumer-grade monitor featuring an unprecedented 750Hz refresh rate. To compensate for the color defects of the TN panels, the screen uses the latest QD film with a wide color gamut solution, enabling a color gamut of up to DCI-P3 95%.

In today's esports landscape, where every frame can be a game-changer in fast-paced FPS and MOBA games, there is a growing demand on ever-smoother performance for esports players. Traditional monitors with refresh rates of 144Hz, 240Hz, or even 480Hz are no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of top-tier gamers. KOORUI's new gaming monitor shatters these boundaries, delivering an exceptional 750Hz refresh rate that brings next-level visual fluidity. KOORUI has scheduled the mass production of this model in 2025, with a global launch planned.

Product Specifications:

MOD KOORUI G7 Display Type TN Screen Size 24.5-inch Resolution FHD Color Gamut DCI-P3 95% Refresh Rate (Max.) 750Hz Response Time 0.5ms HDR HDR 400

In addition to unveiling new products, KOORUI will also showcase its popular featured lineup at CES 2025, including OLED gaming monitors such as the OG32UK (a 480Hz UHD gaming monitor) and the GS49UK (a 49-inch DQHD ultra-wide gaming monitor with a high fresh rate).

Leveraging its parent company - HKC's robust supply chain and proprietary glass manufacturing facilities, KOORUI will also exhibit a range of cost-effective monitors tailored for bulk procurement needs.

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a leading powerhouse in China's semiconductor display industry. Founded on May 4, 2021, coinciding with Youth Day, KOORUI is dedicated to the design, research, development, and sales of smart hardware and consumer electronics.

Leveraging its parent company's extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of "Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence", KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

With over 6 million units shipped annually and a robust global marketing network, KOORUI has established a strong presence across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

To learn more about KOORUI's innovative technologies, visit our booth at CES 2025 or explore our official website at koorui.net.

