KM Malta Airlines, the Maltese Islands' New National Carrier, Implements CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Solution

The partnership will enable KM Malta Airlines to provide passengers with a seamless payment experience and access to their preferred payment methods.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, a global pioneer in Payment Orchestration, is proud to announce it has partnered with KM Malta Airlines to support the airline's payment processes across multiple sales channels, including on its website and App, allowing passengers in future to pay with key alternative payment methods (APMs) like Apple Pay.

From the start of operations on March 31, 2024, CellPoint Digital was entrusted to support KM Malta Airlines' payment processes across. Using CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform, KM Malta Airlines launched the service with optimised payment processes, a cost-effective payment strategy, and a customer-centric payment model. This partnership reflects the airline's commitment to providing its passengers with a seamless, convenient payment experience and the airline's recognition of CellPoint Digital as a valued payment solution provider.

Through its partnership with CellPoint Digital, KM Malta Airlines gains access to a network of acquirer connections, including its newly introduced partner, Shift4 (formerly Finaro), to support its growth strategy. This allows the airline to optimise transaction routing, reduce payment costs, and settle in its preferred currency.

"It's not often that we get to be present at the inception of one of Europe's next great airlines, but that's the opportunity we have with this partnership," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "By prioritising its payment strategy as a cornerstone of its launch strategy, KM Malta Airlines demonstrates that it cares about providing passengers with the best possible booking experience and setting itself up for future success."

Roy Kinnear, CCO of KM Malta Airlines, stated, "A highly optimised, cost-efficient payment strategy is important to the success of our airline. That's why we partnered with experts in aviation payments to deliver a comprehensive platform tailored to our passengers' needs and allowing us to expand our offering of customer choice payment mechanisms."

The Advantage of Day-One Payment Orchestration

Payment Orchestration is a concept that describes the end-to-end management of all components of a payment, from authorisation to routing to settlement to reporting, allowing airlines to boost conversions in direct and indirect sales channels at lower transaction costs. CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, which KM Malta Airlines will implement, routes transactions intelligently to increase acceptance, simplifies and centralises back-end reconciliation, integrates various payment methods like Apple Pay, and easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers, including KM Malta Airline's preferred acquiring partner, Shift4.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About KM Malta Airlines

The KM Malta Airlines schedule serves 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

