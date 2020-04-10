KLEVV Releases New Solid State Drives with Enhanced Performance: Introducing NEO N610 2.5" SATA & CRAS C710 M.2 NVMe SSDs

The NEO N610 2.5" SATA 6Gb/s SSD features latest 3D TLC NAND and a 4-channel controller IC, which increases the amount of data that can be transmitted at any given time. Different from other KLEVV 2.5" SSDs, NEO N610 provides an embedded DRAM buffer that enhances runtime performance while also extends the lifespan of the drive. It comes further equipped with a powerful LDPC ECC engine, an intelligent SLC caching algorithm, S.M.A.R.T. (self-monitoring, analysis, and reporting technology), over-provisioning, bad block management, and Global Wear Leveling technology. All of which combine to optimize performance, durability, reliability, and data integrity. The new NEO N610 SATA SSD comes in three capacities: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, while delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 560/520 MB/s, catering to customers with varied efficiency needs.

CRAS C710 M.2 NVMe SSD: Built for Gamers & Enthusiasts

Also offered in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB using 3D TLC NAND, the CRAS C710 M.2 NVMe SSD adopts PCIe Gen3 x4 interface supported by NVMe 1.3 technology. Which provides a sequential read speed of up to 2100 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 1650 MB/s, while retaining legacy technology to ensure stable performance even at high processing speeds, making it ideal for gaming or image processing. Optimized technologies include a thermal throttling algorithm to protect SSD integrity, SRAM error detection and correction, and CRC parity for end-to-end data path protection. In addition, the CRAS C710 shares all the essential functions that make KLEVV drives reliable, such as LDPC ECC technology, SLC caching, S.M.A.R.T. and Global Wear Leveling.

Responding to the Market with Additional Data Backup Software for Peace of Mind

By making customer service a top priority, Both CRAS C710 & NEO N610 have gone through KLEVV's rigorous in-house examination process, and come with a five-year limited warranty as standard. Further to that, KLEVV has improved user experience by providing complimentary Acronis® True Image™ HD 2018 software activation key, which gives users full disk-image backup access and universal restore functions for a seamless data transfer experience. Additional Acronis Active Protection function against ransomware is also available to help protect valuable data from this nefarious & modern data threat.

Find out more about the full range of Essencore/KLEVV products at: http://www.essencore.com/ and http://www.klevv.com.

About Essencore

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited, a company founded by a group of key figures from the major memory IDMs, aims to become the world's top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to "Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution". The business strategies of Essencore is to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate ourselves in front of customers from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolio for customer's competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

About KLEVV

KLEVV, is a premium brand of Essencore, the major Module and NAND Flash application product vendor. The KLEVV range includes gaming memory modules, microSDs, USB flash drives, and solid state drives. KLEVV is committed to delivering world-class products with first-rate quality. All products are designed in South Korea, home of the world's top two largest memory IDMs. KLEVV memory has been recognized by Germany's Red Dot Design Award in 2015 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142364/NEO_N610_PR_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142365/CRAS_C710_PR_1.jpg

Related Links

http://www.klevv.com



SOURCE Essencore