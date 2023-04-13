Klarna unveils progress of its Give One planet health initiative in new 2022-23 report

Annual report also spotlights achievements of Give One-supported organizations working to conserve the Amazon

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global payments provider and shopping service, today released its annual 2022-23 Give One Report outlining the progress of its Give One planet health initiative from inception through February 2023.

To tackle the climate, biodiversity, and land degradation crises, investments in nature-based solutions need to triple by 2030 and increase fourfold by 2050 from today's level. Give One is a response to this massive funding gap – a call-to-action launched by Klarna that aims to inspire everyone to get involved in tackling some of the most critical environmental issues facing the planet.

In collaboration with planet health-tech platform Milkywire, the initiative supports change-makers on the frontlines of environmental challenges and showcases the work done on the ground. Starting in April 2021 with Klarna's commitment to donate 1% of all future funding rounds to high-impact projects that protect planet health, Klarna's Give One initiative also provides a platform for 150 million consumers and 500,000 retail partners to donate to vetted projects that can make a real impact.

"Klarna established Give One with a vision to drive meaningful change and support initiatives aimed at addressing the pressing challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss," said Sara Davidson, Sustainability Marketing & Communications Lead, Klarna. "Since launching in 2021, Give One has made significant strides and now backs 56 initiatives across five continents. We are proud of our accomplishments so far and remain committed to working alongside our global network of consumers and retailers to build a more sustainable future for all."

Progress since inception

Since its launch in 2021, Give One has achieved several key milestones to progress its impact worldwide. Highlights include:

Give One supports 56 environmental initiatives which include over 70 organizations throughout North America , South America , Africa , Europe , and Asia

Klarna has donated $11 million to Give One organizations out of its $16.5 million pledge, contributing to several of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, life below water, and life on land

61,000 people – including government officials, schools, and community members – have engaged in activities through Give One to restore and protect our planet

In 2022 alone, 43,000 people benefitted in livelihood improvement activities relating to forest conservation in Kenya and Ghana

900,000 hectares (2.2 million acres) of habitat across the globe have seen immediate positive impact thanks to Give One-supported organizations

3.4 million trees have been planted across Africa and South America , and in 2022, 2,500 people participated in tree-planting activities across the Andes

Driving efforts to conserve the Amazon

Klarna's 2022-23 Give One Report also shines a spotlight on organizations working to conserve the Amazon, including Amazon Frontlines, Fundación Gaia Amazonas, Human Rights Watch and Re:wild.

"It's a widely recognized fact that only a tiny fraction, less than 2%, of global philanthropy and donations is directed towards environmental issues. And from that 2%, the percentage that reaches Indigenous Peoples, frontline communities, and local communities who are the actual drivers of positive change in these areas, is far less than 1%," said Alex Goff, Development Director, Amazon Frontlines. "We need a complete paradigm shift in terms of how funding happens."

With support from Give One, these organizations have achieved milestones ranging from supporting Indigenous and local communities in exercising their land rights to implementing conservation actions. 2022 highlights include:

Amazon Frontlines trained 190 Indigenous rangers in digital tools, enabling the protection of 800,000 hectares (2 million acres) of forests in real-time, which strengthened the capacity of 17 communities to protect the rainforest

10 Indigenous nations were empowered by Amazon Frontlines, a non-profit organization working with Indigenous peoples to defend their rights to land, to enhance their rights to protect their approximately 9 million hectares (22 million acres) of rainforest in Ecuador from extractive projects

Human Rights Watch, a global human rights advocacy organization, advocated for business regulations to eliminate deforestation from supply chains and protect the rights of forest communities; and the latter contributed to the EU adopting a law in December 2022 prohibiting the import of key deforestation-related commodities, reflecting several of Human Rights Watch's recommendations. The law will apply to all 27 EU member states

"Creating a sustainable future and protecting our planet is a responsibility shared by all," said Sara Davidson, Sustainability Marketing & Communications Lead, Klarna. "Klarna's Give One Report is a call to action for other companies and individuals to join us in protecting our planet and standing behind those protecting it. Through efforts such as making donations to organizations on the front lines, or by adopting Give One's impact-focused funding framework, we can all play a part in making a positive impact on our planet."

To access Klarna's 2022-23 Give One report, visit klarna.com/international/sustainability/.

About Give One

Give One is a call-to-action and a challenge to make an impact. Launched in 2021 and powered by Klarna in collaboration with Milkywire, a tech platform for impact, Give One makes it easier for consumers, retailers, and partners to come together and help solve the planet's health crisis. And we do it transparently and inclusively, so that everyone can get involved and understand their own impact. For more information, visit Give One at https://www.giveone.com/.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 500,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 5,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

